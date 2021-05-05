Watch: Lion battles leopard for meal on tree top

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Incredible video captured of a lion and leopard fighting over a meal.

Seeing a hunt in real life is once in a lifetime experience.

Lederle Safaris shared a video of a struggle between one of the Big Five, a lion and a leopard. Unexpectedly, the lion climbs to the top of a tree to steal the leopard’s meal. A struggle ensues, leading to part of the branch breaking.

The incredible video was captured at Londolozi private game reserve situated on the banks of the Sand River in the heart of the Sabi Sand Game Reserve in the Kruger National Park.

Lederle posted: “A remarkable sighting from @londolozi. A truly once in a lifetime sighting and a very lucky leopard to have escaped a determined lioness intent on removing competition within her territory. Incredible!”

Watch:

The stunning sighting has been viewed more than 500,000 times on Facebook with 700 people commenting and nearly 10,000 shares.

A recent viral video involving lions showed a pair drinking water at a waterhole after what seems to have been a hunt as they both had blood on their muzzles. A tiny terrapin, smaller than a lion’s paw, swam to the lions to stop them from drinking his water. The video was also captured in the Kruger National Park.

Another video that captured the attention was a giraffe that evaded death and survived after being dragged down and presumably eaten by a pride of six lions. The giraffe walked until the pride eventually gave up and left it alone and this was all captured in a video by photographer and safari guide Francois Pienaar.

A number of other lions can be seen grabbing on to the giraffe’s hide.

One more lion then attempts to jump onto the giraffe’s back while they all take turns biting and clawing at it.

