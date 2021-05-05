Celebs & viral
Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
5 May 2021
2:09 pm

Who is Enhle Hillary? ‘Mzansi’s groove ambassador’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Her moves to Black Coffee's music went viral this week.

Enhle Hillary dancing to Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

Enhle Hillary is a name many people had never heard of until this week until she went viral for her dance moves to Black Coffee’s music.

The international DJ was performing at a Miami outdoor club with Hillary’s moves catching the attention of the world.

Her moves were compared to rising star, MC and presenter Uncle Vinny, also she’s a look-alike of media personality Anele Mdoda. But who is she?

Enhle Hillary

She is a party planner according to her Instagram profile. She has planned and created events for birthdays and  children’s parties and lives in the US.

Enhle Hillary’s party creations.

Enhle is very much body positive and shows off her curves with inspirational words such as: “Be comfortable with ur imperfections and love the skin u in.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ????mbali enhle???? (@enhle_hillary)

Hillary in her bio describes herself as a gender-based activist and proud Zulu woman. She is enjoying the attention.

Enhle Hillary is enjoying her social media fame. Picture: Instagram

Black Coffee was appreciative of Hillary.

The DJ’s personal life has been embroiled in scandal. His estranged wife, Enhle Mbali Mtholswa, applied for a protection order, accusing him of abuse.

The ruling on the application was postponed to May 7. When the court application was made earlier this month, the international DJ denied claims of domestic abuse, saying he was aware of the high prevalence of gender-based violence in South Africa.

The couple formally split last year and their divorce is ongoing. Mbali has rejected claims by Black Coffee she is using gender-based violence to separate him from his kids.