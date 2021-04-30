Are you still with Jacob Zuma? RHOD’s LaConco dodges answering

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Nonkanyiso Conco faced many questions about her relationship status with the former president.

Dressed in their best high fashion, from make-up to designer gowns, the Real Housewives of Durban cast put their best foot forward as the first season drew to a close on Thursday.

The reunion hosted by Phat Joe, fashion-wise did not disappoint, as the ladies went down memory lane to revisit the most talked about moments of the show. From mending friendships to tackling tribalism, the group of five women, Ayanda Ncwane, Kgomotso Ndungane, Nonkanyiso Conco, Sorisha Naidoo and Nonku Williams, did not hold back.

The biggest talking point was Conco also known as LaConco. The audience were not happy that the businesswoman who is or was linked to former president Jacob Zuma evaded questions about her relationship with him.

The two were engaged in 2018 but she refused to clear the air about her and Zuma’s rumoured engagement.

ALSO READ: Intense RHOD reunion with Phat Joe coming up

Viewers wondered why LaConco would join a reality show and not divulge some parts of her private life.

She didn’t even answer if they are still together. She wants to keep the Zuma name out of media yet she is on a reality show, how?? Mxm — Superwoman ????????????‍????????????‍???????????? (@msboity) April 30, 2021

LaConco answers questions like a politician, in circles #RHODurban — Just Sam (she/her) (@JustSam_rsa) April 29, 2021

This girl Laconco puts herself in a situation where her life will be public knowledge and then expects ppl to choose which questions to ask or not ???? Surely she realises she stopped protecting “The Family” when she decided to part of a reality show!!! #RHOD #RHODurban — Noku Vumazonke (@NookiV) April 29, 2021



Laconco was appreciative of the opportunity to appear on the show, she said on Instagram.

“If your mind was set to meet me you have met and learnt of me indeed, thank you for the love and supporting my adventures. Production crew thank you for all, well done for the show it’s been a pleasure working with you. My co-stars well done ladies and wishing you light and success.”

Fans were equally impressed with all the women’s fashion for the last episode, even though the reunion was disappointing.

Ayanda Ncwane: FACE: SERVED

HAIR: LAIDEDT

DRESS: ELEGANT! She really came to SLAY HARD at this reunion! #RHODurban — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 30, 2021

Whoever did Sorisha’s makeup , beat her face to the Gods Chile . What a beat #RHODurban — anita_m (@justzama_) April 29, 2021