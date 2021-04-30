WATCH: ‘Duduzane don’t deny you used your parents connections to get ahead’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Ayanda Thabethe says isn't necessarily a bad thing for rich kids to use their parent's connections to get ahead.

Political hopeful Duduzane Zuma’s interview on Kaya FM drive show with Sizwe Dhlomo is still a hot topic.

The businessman could be said to be on a media crusade to change his image and making his political ambitions known.

As many listeners tuned into Dlhomo’s show, one of the eager listeners was TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe. Dhlomo asked Zuma junior about his meteoric rise in business in 2009 when his father Jacob Zuma become president. The host pointed out his business dealings were highly successful when his father became president, but this wasn’t the case when he started out in 2015.

Duduzane was aware of the assumptions this may be perceived as favoritism for children from influential families using their parents to get ahead in their careers. Duduzane didn’t think this was the case for him as he said he worked hard to get where he is.

Watch the video above for all the latest on what happened and what other celebrities had to say.

Thabethe wasn’t really buying it. She tweeted: ” What’s a bit annoying is when someone who got a head start or received a favourable amount of luck denies it … own it and do good with it – full stop.”

I think Duduzane shouldn’t deny the fact that he used his parent(s) connections to get ahead because there is nothing wrong with that. For which purposes he used those connections and to whose cost is the answer that he owes South Africans … #KayaDrive — Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) April 28, 2021

She added: “I think if you come from a family of influence -there’s nothing wrong with using that influence to enrich your life – it’s not glamorous to start from the ground up if you don’t have to. I don’t get why people get pressed when rich kids use their parents connections to get ahead.”

