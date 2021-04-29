Celebs & viral
Katlego back in the spotlight as Saftas nominee

Domestic-violence accused, Katlego Maboe, has been nominated at the 2021 Saftas for Best Presenter.

Katlego Maboe. Picture: Instagram

South African TV presenter, singer, songwriter, and accountant Katlego Moswane Maboe has been nominated for Best Presenter at the 2021 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

After admitting he cheated on his partner in a viral video and allegedly giving her an STD, the TV presenter and former OUTsurance ambassador’s career has been placed on hold to deal with serious allegations of domestic violence.

Despite being removed from Expresso Morning Show, having his OUTsurance ads removed and being replaced by Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, fans have been rooting for his reinstatement as the Expresso Morning Show’s presenter after creating a petition which had generated more than 75,000 signatures.

The Saftas took to Twitter to announce all the nominees for each category of the award show, and Maboe was among the hundreds of nominees this year.

Maboe has been nominated at this year’s Saftas for Best Presenter alongside The Devi Show‘s Devi Sankaree Govender, Yimlo‘s Dineo Ranaka, Hectic on 3‘s Entle Bizane, KN Verslag in Gesprek‘s Waldimar Pelser, Afternoon Express‘s Palesa Tembe, and Come Again‘s Katchie Nzama.

Maboe’s fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about him being nominated for a Safta. Here is what they had to say: