‘Scandal’, ‘Skeem Saam’, M-Net dramas dominate Safta nominations

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) announced its highly anticipated nominations on Thursday morning.
The award body is hosting its 15 annual awards this year celebrating the best in film and television. In 2020 the awards show was delayed for a month and run virtually after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Most eyes were on the television categories, as many telenovelas and soapies are highly popular in the country. The biggest snub in the nominations was the absence of Mzansi Magic’s The Queen in the acting awards. It was only nominated for best TV soap/telenovela, an award voted for by fans.
The most notable shows that received the most nominations was Scandal, Skeem Saam, Netflix’s Blood and Water, M-Net’s Still Breathing, Inconceivable and Legacy.
Here are the nominees:
Best TV soap:
7 de Laan
Rhythm City
Scandal
Best actress in a TV soap:
Cindy Swanepoel as Annelize Roux in Binnelanders
Petronella Tshuma as Pearl Genaro in Rhythm City
Shoki Mmol as Celia Magongwa in Skeem Saam
Best actor in a TV soap:
Clint Brink, Steve Abrahams, Binnelanders
Cedwyn Joel, AB Samsoodien, Suidooster
Bongile Mantsai as Mthunzi Mayiza, Scandal!
Best supporting actor in TV soap:
Molefi Monaisa as Wallet Rakau in Skeem Saam
Mothusi Magano as Tumishang in Skeem Saam
Roderick Jaftha as Buys Isaacs in Getroud met Rugby
Most popular TV soap/ televovela:
Your #SAFTAs Nominees for the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela are…
This is a public vote category and voting details will be communicated.#ExpressoShow pic.twitter.com/Dsbwz9dWrb
— #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) April 29, 2021
Best supporting actress in a TV soap:
Mapula Mafole, Mapula in Rhythm City
Masasa Mbangeni, Thembeka Shezi Nyathi in Scandal!
Portia Joel, Lee Anne Jacobs, Suidooster
Best achievement in directing a TV drama:
Blood and Waters season 1, Travis Taute, Nosipho Dumisa and Daryn Joshua
Lockdown Season 5, Mandla Ngcongwane
Tydelik Terminal, Eitenne Fourie and Elaine Rupping
Nominees for the best achievement in cinematography for a telenovela:
Your #SAFTAs Nominees for the Best Achievement in Cinematography for a Telenovela are… pic.twitter.com/DkftElG8yw
— #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) April 29, 2021
Best actress in a telenovela:
Sindi Dlathu, Lindiwe in The River
Mary Anne Barlow, Felicity Price, Legacy
Crystal Donna Roberts, Janice Cupido in Arendsvlei
Best actor in a Telenovela:
Dawid Minnaar, Willem Potgieter, Legacy
Menzi Ngubane, Judas Nqwenya in Isibaya
Presley Chweneyagaea, Cobra in The River
Best supporting actor in a telenovela:
Your #SAFTAs Nominees for the Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela are… pic.twitter.com/taHJegBhgT
— #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) April 29, 2021
Nominees for the best achievement in scriptwriting for a TV drama:
Your #SAFTAs Nominees for the Best Achievement in Scriptwriting for a TV Drama are… pic.twitter.com/jLZpn9dH7E
— #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) April 29, 2021
Best achievement in directing for a telenovela:
Your #SAFTAs Nominees for the Best Achievement in Directing for a Telenovela are… pic.twitter.com/O7PDLBdR24
— #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) April 29, 2021
Best supporting actress in a telenovela:
Rami Chuene, Jumina Ndlovu, Isono
Michelle Botes, Angelique Price, Legacy
Quanita Adams, season 2 of Arendsvlei
Nominees for the best TV comedy:
Your #SAFTAs Nominees for the Best TV Comedy are… pic.twitter.com/yknaMu186I
— #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) April 29, 2021
Best actress in a TV drama
Your #SAFTAs Nominees for the Best Actress in a TV Drama are… pic.twitter.com/Mmi2Wm1EP1
— #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) April 29, 2021
Best structured soapie reality
Your #SAFTAs Nominees for the Best Structured Soapie Reality are… pic.twitter.com/IzkP0eswkK
— #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) April 29, 2021
Nominees for the best TV drama:
Blood and Water
Trackers
Inconceivable
Agent
Lockdown season 5
Nominees for the best supporting actress in a TV drama:
Your #SAFTAs Nominees for the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama are… pic.twitter.com/aw9OuP9Tvk
— #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) April 29, 2021
Nominees for the best actor in a TV drama:
Adburagham Adams, Eric Abrahams, Melody
Brandon Auret, Danny, Still Breathing
Zolisa Xaluva, Kings of Joburg
Nominees for the best feature film:
Griekwastad
Riding with Sugar
Stam