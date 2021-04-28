‘The Woman in the Window’ movie releases May 14 on Netflix

Sandisiwe Mbhele

An award-winning, star-studded cast brings together the film adaption of bestseller The Woman in the Window by pseudonymous author AJ Finn.

Starring Amy Adams as Anna Fox, an agoraphobic who can’t go outside. As a result, she is slowly spiraling out of control. She was a child psychologist. To keep herself busy she keeps tabs on picture-perfect family the Russells across the street through the windows of her New York City apartment.

She befriends her neighbour, Jane Russel, played by Oscar winner Julianne Moore. Fox witnesses a brutal crime and more secrets unravel to solve the crime.

Shocking secrets are revealed and nothing and no one is what they seem in this suspenseful psychological thriller also starring Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Tracy Letts and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Directed by Jon Wrighs, it will stream on Netflix from 14 May.

It is set to get the pulses racing, the cast hinted and gave as much as they could during the panel discussion of the release of the new trailer earlier this month. Despite not all of them being on the same set due to the narration of the film, they believe there is enough chemistry and powered through by a strong performance from Adams.

Adams said the movie would ask viewers to think differently and have empathy for people who suffer alone.

The six-time Oscar-nominated actress said she was excited but it felt a bit daunting playing Fox. Particularly leading the film, the narration and placing the pieces together of Fox’s memory who is on heavy medication. She added it would be unbelievable to think she and Moore had never starred in a film together.

“I was so happy that Amy was going to be lead in this film because I have always wanted to work with her and admire her body of work,” Moore said. Moore plays Jane Russell, the woman at the centre of the mystery.

Anna’s and Jane’s friendship is in question and the audience will question if this relationship ever existed.

There have been delays to the release date. The film was completed in 2018 and was set to be released in 2019. It was pushed back to 2020 but due to the pandemic it was delayed once again.

The thriller will premiere on May 14 on Netflix.

Watch the latest trailer: