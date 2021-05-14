Lerato Maimela

'Joining has been so special for me because I feel as though every presenter and every producer is rooting for each other' - Nick Archibald

5FM has introduced a new radio presenter who has taken on the Top 40 on 5 show that takes place every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) between 10:00 and 14:00.

We at the Citizen had the chance to speak to Nick Archibald and find out more about his new exciting Top 40 on 5 takeover, and how he got into the radio presenting industry.

Here is what Nick had to say:

Q. How did you get into radio show presenting?

I started in Stellenbosch at a campus station called MFM 92.6. It was my first year, and I didn’t really go out of my way to find radio, but we had like a meet up with different res’, and MFM happened to be doing an outside broadcast there, so I just asked them “hey, my teacher said I must try radio, so how do I do it?” and they asked me to come to the station the next morning and pretty much gave me a full schedule of 4 months training before I started my first show.

Q. Growing up in Johannesburg how did that shape you as a radio presenter?

I think I didn’t realize it at the time that Johannesburg is a lot more multicultural than what you would find in all the other provinces, so I feel like it has made me more empathetic to people who are different, and has made me understand people who are different.

Q. How have you found 5FM as a radio station since joining?

I love it! Obviously we all grew up with 5, either in the background or as our main station, and it is certainly a big brand across the country. Joining has been so special for me because I feel as though every presenter and every producer is sort of rooting for each other, which is hard to find in any business, especially in thee entertainment industry, so it’s really refreshing. Loving it to far.

Q. What is your personal favourite Genre of music?

That is a tough question (lol). I love all music. Literally every but of music. I think I go through different fazes in my life. I suppose if you could call the sing-a-long’s a genre, I love those. That’s what gets us going on the weekends.

Q. Can you give us your Saturday and Sunday morning routine, before heading into studio for the Top 40 on 5 show?

I’m obviously trying to find a routine, slowly, it has only been 4 weeks. So far it has been waking up at 06;30, having a coffee, and then sitting down with the chart and with the show, making sure everything is all set up. Sunday I spend the whole week trying to have fun. Sunday mornings I wake up and say “how can I have fun for 4 hours”, so I try to find clips on YouTube, and then I leave at about 08;45 to get to the station. It’s a bit of a drive, but I enjoy the car drives.

Q. What have you found to be the biggest challenge about being a radio show presenter?

From a practical sense its definitely timing. Slowly learning that you have to be on time and things have to be done on time, but you soon realize that everyone is human and sometimes you’re going to be off time and that’s okay.

From a personal point of view it’s just realizing that every listener is different and every person who tunes into the show is different, and you can’t just cater for one or the other, you have got to include everyone through the music and having fun. That’s something I strive for every time I put the mic on.

Q. What do you love the most about being a radio show presenter?

I love having fun. I love the fact that you’re in a space ship and you’re driving this thing and you get to play all these funny clips, and stupid things.

Q. If you weren’t presenting in radio, what other profession do you think you would have pursued?

I feel like a lot of young people in high school dream of being a professional sportsman or sportswoman. I would have loved to have done that. I don’t think I have the body for it and that’s okay. Maybe a rugby player, or a tennis player, or even, and this is a stretch, a basketball player in the NBA. I love Lebron James! I just wanted to say that (lol).