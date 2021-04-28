Somizi & Mohale update: ‘Show me your bank statements’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Somizi Mhlongo just wants one thing before you go on a date with him.

Whether a divorce is imminent or not, rumours continue to dog Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.

There have been signs that all is not well for the couple who have been married for more than a year.

The latest growing hints is Somizi’s posts on social media and the continuous absence of Mohale and his wedding ring. During the past long weekend, Somizi shared several videos of his vacation in Cape Town at a beautiful seaside apartment with Mohale nowhere in sight.

But when a fan asked if they could go on a date with him, Somizi replied: “Six month bank statement, angisadlali”, translated to, I don’t play.

6 months bank statement…….angisadlali — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) April 27, 2021

In the world of South African black Twitter, tweeps have insinuated that Mohale, who’s much younger than Somizi, was in it for the money and fame.

Mohale’s career has soared since he married the dance choreographer and Idols SA judge. However when the couple started dating, Mohale had a respectable job in accounting.

The couple have refused to comment on the status of their union to journalists. Somizi criticised the media earlier this year, saying his marriage was a “private” matter.

The latest absence of Mohale in Somizi’s life on social media was further confirmed with an unfollow button. Somizi longer follows his husband on Instagram.

Whether Somizi’s tweet was for fun, the reactions were just as playful.

Mohale showed you flames pic.twitter.com/m7VhMNIUjg — Jan Van Potgieter ???????? (@JanVanPotgieter) April 27, 2021

Somizi is still recovering from a heist, I don’t blame him???? pic.twitter.com/J0ZMJxQ6Rc — 100yearsLater (@GiyaniRodney) April 27, 2021