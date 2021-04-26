WATCH: Convicted forex trader Jabulani ‘Cashflow’ Ngcobo’s lavish proposal

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Extravagant engagement party attended by the likes of Connie Ferguson and Shauwn Mkhize.

Wedding bells are in the air in the world of entertainment. Another high-profile couple, Jabulani Ngcobo – also known as “cashflow Ngcobo” – and his social media influencer partner, Tumi Links, are tying the knot.

This past weekend another celeb couple Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha had their traditional wedding.

Ndlovu is the founder and CEO of forex trader Cashflow Properties. His business dealings have landed him in hot water, though, and he is still appealing a fraud conviction in order to stay out of prison. He was reportedly released on bail in May 2019.

Ngcobo’s personal life, however, seems to be in a much better position.

His fiancée is a content creator with more than 280,000 followers on Instagram. Her brand focuses on beauty and cosmetics. The couple have been together on and off for over four years.

Ngcobo popped the question at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg. The all-white engagement party was attended by A-listers such as actress Connie Ferguson, Real Housewives of Durban cast member Ayanda Ncwane, Shauwn Mkhize and Sophia Ndaba.

Watch the lavish proposal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jabulani Ndlovu (@cashflowngcobo)

Ferguson said the couple would experience challenges as they took their next step but what would be important was how they handled that and their disagreements. Connie has been married to Shona Ferguson for about 20 years.

“Tumi you are still growing, Cashflow you are still growing. So as you evolve, you change, we change constantly. When you commit to someone continue to learn from each other.”

In 2019, Ngcobo was sentenced to six years in prison with his co-accused and associate, Mzabalazo Welcome Dlamini, on several counts of fraud and contravening section 7(1) of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act. Two years were suspended, with a fine of R200,000, wholly suspended for five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Ncwane ???????? (@ayandancwane)



Ngcobo made headlines when reports claimed he had conned an Angolan national based in Sandton, Joburg, out of R100,000 in a foreign exchange deal that went wrong.

The then 33-year-old was found guilty of fraud by the specialised commercial crimes court in Durban for a case that had been running since 2014.