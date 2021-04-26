This may be confirmation of Boity and Jeftha as a couple

Sandisiwe Mbhele

'Are they aren't they' couple continue to tease their relationship status.

The persistent reports of Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha possible relationship just won’t stop.

The pair have continuously teased on Instagram that their’s may be something more than a friendship. The latest post may just confirm this.

Jeftha, an actor on M-Net’s telenovela Legacy SA, posted an advertising campaign for a skincare brand. Again, another social media post that doesn’t have much to it, but Boity jokingly commented she is up in arms that Jeftha didn’t credit the photographer, herself.

Take a look:

The continuous flirtation has still led to no confirmation from both of them. Boity lately has shown her appreciation by commenting on Jeftha’s pictures and she wasn’t letting this one go.



The TV presenter turned rapper and businesswoman has been seen a few times with Jeftha. Their last appearance was during Boity’s new cider beverage launch of BT Signature, where she was photographed with Jeftha among other guests.

ALSO READ: Boity and Anton Jeftha a couple? Fans are begging for it

She recently helped raise R50,000 for gender-based violence organisation Vhathu Vhothe Abuse Centre.

“Through the Sanlam Money Moola show, my mom and I managed to raise R50,000 for the centre. What an honour it was to see the phenomenal work the centre does for GBV victims and for the community in general. These are the moments that ground us and remind us about the bigger picture,” she wrote.

Boity has been outspoken about gender-based violence. She was one of the first celebrities to publicly voice their opinions about the rape allegations against Fresh and Euphonik.

Slamming Euphonik’s tweets calling his accuser a liar and sharing her number, Boity said: “You are being a vile asshole. This is not a joke!!! You’re being accused of the most violent crime and you’re turning it into a shits and giggles circus! Either confess or let your lawyers handle this.”