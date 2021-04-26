Celebs & viral
26 Apr 2021
9:50 am

Inside Babes Wodumo’s and Mampintsha’s traditional wedding

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Nuptials took place on Sunday in Ballio, KZN.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha in their Zulu inspired outfits. Picture: Instagram

Bongekile Simelane “Babes Wodumo” and Mandla “Mampinstha” Maphumlo tied the knot on Sunday after announcing their engagement six months ago.

The musical couple who frequently work together have been together for 10 years. Their relationship has always been a hot topic but they seem to have put that behind them and their nuptials were as flamboyant as they are.

The traditional wedding took place in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal and videos and pictures were shared on social media by guests.

The now husband and wife were dressed in a similar colour scheme, green with a Zulu inspired look and patterns. There were also traditional dances.

Guests included the likes of DJ Tira, his wife Gugu Khathi and Uzalo actor Khaya Dlala. Tira gave a speech about how the couple met, wished them the best and that may their love continue through the years.

Babes also performed at her own wedding but there were some negative comments about their outfits.

Showmax will air an exclusive two-part series of the wedding, event titled Uthando Lodumo. At first it was criticised for filming the wedding because the couple’s past history of domestic violence. In a statement Showmax said it would tackle sensitive themes such as gender-based violence, be topical and appeal to audiences.

The streaming platform added that the show should not be seen as an endorsement of violent behaviour or abuse.