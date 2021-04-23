Lerato Maimela

Skhumba will be moving to the Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning Kaya FM breakfast show Monday to Friday from 6-9am from 3 May 2021

Kaya FM aired its last Good Friday this morning as the radio show bid farewell to the segment.

The Kaya FM Good Morning show was led by radio personality and comedy genius Skhumba Hlope and Ndumiso Ngcobo, turning morning radio upside down by looking at the funny side of politics, news, sports and life in general.

The show was aired every Friday from 6-9am and has kept people entertained for more than four years.

Skhumba will be moving to the Kaya FM breakfast show Monday to Friday from 6-9am from 3 May 2021. He will be presenting alongside Thomas Msengana on the new morning segment called Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning.

Kaya FM called on loyal listeners of the Good Friday morning show on Twitter to share their memories and favourite moments. This is what listeners had to say:

It’s the last #GoodFridayOnKaya this morning. @skhumbi has made us laugh and had entertaining interviews with legends. We want to know your favourite moment from the show. Share with Skhumba, @Mbali_Dhlamini, @JulietJoseph_ and @Mothupiii.#TheLastGoodFriday #KayaFridays pic.twitter.com/h3B99T61VB — Kaya FM 95.9 (@kayafm95dot9) April 23, 2021

#GoodFridayOnKaya All the best Skhumba you guys really made us look forward to iFriday. Sibulela uBob Mabena who saw potential kuwe sikuthanda-THA ???????????? — Zanele Theyise (@zangem12) April 23, 2021