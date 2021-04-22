What?! Queen Elizabeth is far more interesting than Oprah

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The German research also found that Queen Elizabeth's brand is bigger than Beyoncé's.

The comparisons between Oprah Winfrey and Queen Elizabeth II may be seen as ridiculous. They are two powerful women in completely different spheres of life.

German research platform Statistica did an analysis on the British monarch for True Royalty TV. It found the queen caused more conversation than Oprah and her brand was more popular than the biggest names in entertainment and pop culture, New York Post reported. Those names include Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates and Barack and Michelle Obama.

The channel has a special about the queen who turned 95 his week. Experts featured on the True Royalty TV documentary, Elizabeth at 95: The Invincible Queen, estimated ‘the firm’ is valued at a staggering $100 billion (R1,400 billion) and the queen’s wealth an estimated $560 million.

The findings by Statistica were not taken well by the family’s critics. Disgruntled people said the monarch didn’t “work hard” for its riches unlike Oprah, arguing that the royal family exploited and colonised nations to get their wealth and power.

The legendary host built her TV empire from the ground up. At one point the Oprah Winfrey Show was the top watched show in many countries across the globe.

Oprah worked for her brand, the Queen was handed a title and privilege on a silver platter. The queen wears a stolen South African diamond, Oprah built a school in South Africa. No comparison here. https://t.co/AmwiIVjjru — Self Proclaimed Prophetess (@nthabiseng_ms) April 21, 2021

You’ve got to love Oprah. She built that on her OWN.???????? https://t.co/kGk08MHgVp — Bekithemba Zulu ???????? (@BekithembaZ) April 21, 2021

Wow. So Oprah by herself managed to attain 1/3 of the power of countless generations of inbred “royals” living off stolen wealth? What a legend — Gertrude O. Douglas (@Gertrude_O_D) April 21, 2021

Queen Elizabeth buried her late husband Prince Philip last Saturday. He died on April 9, aged 99, just weeks after spending more than a month in hospital for treatment of a heart condition and an infection.

READ NEXT: Prince Philip laid to rest