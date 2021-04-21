‘Pasella’ returns for 28th season

Citizen reporter

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, lifestyle viewing for SABC2 viewers is back.

The longest running lifestyle show in the country is back for a new season.

SABC2 announced that Pasella will return for season 28 on Wednesday at 7.30pm. The show is presented by Paul Rothmann, Vicky Davis, Amalia Uys, Hemelbesem, Rumacques Gelderbloem and Sasha-Lee Davids.

Each episode of Pasella gives a glimpse of the best of what South Africa has to offer, ranging from travel destinations and interviews with actors to arts and culture.

Even former lifestyle TV show Top Billing which was cancelled in 2020, was happy to see the return of the Afrikaans series, promoting the first episode.

Our legendary sister show @PasellaTV is back on @SABC_2! Tune in for the first episode of the new season on Wednesday 21 April at 7:30pm! #Pasella https://t.co/uAokYbNU2n — Topbilling (@SABC3Topbilling) April 14, 2021

Here is what viewers can expect in the next four episodes

Episode 1-21 April 2021

7de Laan is celebrating it 21st birthday. The cast such as Elma Postma, Quinne Brown, Niel Sandilands and Nico will spend time with Pasella presenters Vicky, Amalia and Paul.

Episode 2-28 April 2021

In celebration of Freedom Day, Pasella highlights three recent South African films that have made an impact. A tour of Athlone with the new movie Barakat’s cast and crew. An art theme feature with the lead actors Elani Dekker and Stiaan Smith of Toorbos.

Lastly, award winning novel Elsa Joubert’s Poppie Nongena is now a film adaption and veteran actress Clementine Mosimane shares her favorite scenes in the film.

Episode 3-5 May 2021

Actress, Nicole Fortuin gets first-hand experience of what it takes to be a special effects makeup artist. We see how waste can be useful as a business opportunity. The episode will also feature actor Neil Sandilands as he shares his experience as a Hollywood actor.

Episode 4-12th May 2021

Eco friendly is the theme. Hemelbesem drives to Nelspruit and gets to experience an architect’s dream eco home and gets a few tips on how to live a more eco-friendly life himself.

Episode 5-19th May 2021

A swing through Graskop gorge with actress Cindy Swanepoel and Hardus van Deventer. Catch-up session with the singer Refentse and Daniel Johnson while Bianca la Grange rises to the occasion with a dinner in the sky.