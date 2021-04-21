Does Tokyo’s return to limelight mean we’ll see more of his partner?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The former presidential hopeful made headlines this week after a shocking claim on TV, which may have been part of a bid to re-enter politics.

Businessman and politician Tokyo Sexwale’s name was back on the news radar this week after he claimed that money from a huge heritage fund meant for the poor was stolen.

He made the “revelations” during an interview on eNCA’s Truth to Power talk show hosted by JJ Tabane. Sexwale explained that he had assisted in raising money for the fund, alongside “a very powerful family”, to fight Covid-19 and to assist university students plagued by debt.

But the billionaire may have been conned, as National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) released a statement on Monday saying Sexwale’s claims “point to a common scam”.

Sexwale’s claims came at an interesting time, as it may be he is looking at another stint in politics. The successful businessman was the face of The Apprentice South Africa, a spinoff of the popular entrepreneur show starring Donald Trump in the United States.

He has previously made unsuccessful bids to become the ANC president and in the last few years, he hasn’t been heard of since.

Sexwale is estimated to be worth more than R3 billion. After his more than 20-year marriage to Judy van Vuuren ended in acrimonious divorce in 2013, he shacked up with a much younger woman, but not much is known of Sexwale’s current partner, Nataxa da Silva.

Who is Nataxa da Silva?

Reports from as early as 2013 claimed Sexwale was dating the then 22-year-old law student and model. Sexwale was 60 at the time. Some thought she was his daughter, TimesLIVE reported. This is not the first time Sexwale has dated a partner someone younger, van Vuuren was a young paralegal when she met Sexwale while in Robben Island.

1/4 FRANSCHOEK, SOUTH AFRICA  MARCH 21: Tokyo Sexwale and his partner, Nataxa da Silva at Rosette Mogomotsi's wedding on March 21, 2015 at Boschendal Wine Estate in Franschoek, South Africa. The lingerie and swimwear model tied the knot with Lunga Ncwana over the weekend. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander) 2/4 JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 17: Adv George Bizos, Tokyo Sexwale and his partner, Nataxa da Silva arrive for the Mandela Lecture during the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture at Wanderers Stadium on July 17, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The lecture, in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, comes a day before Nelson Mandela’s birthday, known as Nelson Mandela International Day and is themed: "Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World". (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu) 3/4 JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 29: Tokyo Sexwale and his partner, Nataxa da Silva during the Premier Soccer League 2017/2018 Awards evening at Sandton Convention Centre on May 29, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images) 4/4 Tokyo Sexwale and his partner, Nataxa da Silva during the inauguration of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa as head of state of the Republic of South Africa at Loftus Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. The swearing in of Ramaphosa, which follows the 8 May general elections, was held at the stadium instead of the Union Buildings in order to allow more public attendance and participation. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng administered the affirmation of the president to the republic and his faithfulness to the constitution. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Da Silva doesn’t have a Twitter or Instagram profile. Her Facebook account hasn’t been updated since 2013, nor is her work experience public knowledge.

The duo have continued being seen together over the years. In 2015 they attended model Rosette Mogomotsi’s wedding in the Western Cape. The following year they welcomed a baby boy and in that same year Nataxa made an “appearance” during a feature on Sexwale’s riverside home in Dinokeng for Top Billing. She was in a picture of the couple in their master bedroom.

Their most recent sighting was in 2019 during President Cyril Ramaphosa inaugural address.

This story has been updated to include more information.