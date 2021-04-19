Lerato Maimela

Zodwa Wabantu is known for sparking controversy and being the cause of many big debates. Her medication routine has sparked a similar conversation.

Known for her expressive nature and honest attitude towards life, Zodwa Wabantu holds nothing back. This past weekend was no different. In an attempt to engage with her audience about her daily ARV routine, and make a connection with people who have similar experiences, she received backlash for posting a picture of her daily medication on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)

This all took place after the reality TV star posted a clip on her page from her reality TV show Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored. The video clip shows Zodwa falling on a boat cruise, and the contents in her handbag falling out onto the floor. Her ARVs were among the contents that fell out of her bag, and the clip showed the way in which people around her reacted to seeing her ARV pills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)

The Instagram post has the caption: “What time do you drink your Michael Jackson. You scared of a pill, or usaba abantu bazothini?”

This sparked conversation under the post with fans who have lived the same experiences as they commented and answered to her caption, telling her what time they take their ARV medication, and how they do not care about any stigma surrounding HIV, as their main concern is to be alive.

Her fans also took to Twitter to address the Instagram post, and the backlash that she has gotten on social media:

I like the fact that Zodwa Wabantu doesn’t suffer from ‘abantu bazothini syndrome’ #ZodwaUncensored — 30 April ???????? (@MolokoDzoye) April 17, 2021

Whether Zodwa opened the bag on purpose or not , Fact is she’s bringing awareness regarding HIV and Arv’s! #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/mcvaE0wZbg — Kamogelo S. (@kamogeloobed_) April 17, 2021

I never watch Zodwa wabantu. I’m happy I did https://t.co/SVbGB1JaNt it whatever. I think she wanted to come out about her HIV status and teach about the importance of taking ARVs and being positive about https://t.co/WqXYKKscWD reservation is her vulgar language.#ZodwaUncensored — Florence db mthembu (@eFdeebeee) April 17, 2021