How the Showmax price cuts work

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Showmax has announced a price decrease on its mobile plans.

Online subscription video service Showmax, which launched five years ago with MultiChoice, has substantially grown in a competitive market dominated by Netflix in the country.

It announced on Monday that African subscribers will pay 20% less on their mobile device plan.

Speaking about the price change, MultiChoice group CEO for Connected Video Yolisa Phahle said they were aware that “consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers, as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices”.

So what are the terms and conditions and how will this decrease work?

The decrease will apply for the full Showmax catalogue on a single mobile device.

The mobile versions of Showmax and Showmax Pro are designed specifically for people who use a smart phone or tablet.

Video quality is standard definition (SD) for mobile devices and can only be streamed on one device.

Promotional bundles will be unaffected.

Price decrease on mobile per country:

South Africa: Showmax mobile was R49, now R39.

Kenya: Showmax mobile was Ksh 380, now KSh 300

Nigeria: Was NGN 1,450 now NGN 1,200.

Ghana: From GHC 22.99 now GHC 16,99

Uganda: Was UGX 15,200 now UGX 11,499

Rest of Africa: $3.99, now $2.99.

ALSO READ: How the SABC plans to rival Netflix and Showmax

The streaming platform also announced new original African content on the way. These include Cape Flats murder mystery Skemerdans, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s reality series Uthando Lodumo.

Other co-productions are with CANAL+ for the highly anticipated period drama, Blood Psalms, based on ancient African mythology; and the South African version of the international reality series, Temptation Island.