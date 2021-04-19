Zinhle Mabena denies claims she could be made homeless

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Her representative says the former 'Isibaya' actress Zinhle wasn't aware of the reports before they were published.

Actress Zinhle Mabena’s tumultuous personal life continues to make headlines.

A report by City Press on Sunday claimed the Isibaya actor could be homeless by winter. She shares a house with her estranged husband, Robert Ngwenya.

The report claimed they could lose their R7 million house in Midrand, Johannesburg, if the bank forecloses after they reportedly missed several bond repayments. It further reported the payments were being made under Ngwenya’s name.

Maphuthi Perez, a representative for Mabena, said they were only made aware of these claims at the weekend, which they deny, she told The Citizen.

Nhwenya’s publicist, Priscilla Malinga, said they would not comment.

The couple’s personal life took a dramatic turn when Zinhle was arrested in February on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in an incident that occurred on 28 January.

Gauteng police said the suspect was involved in the attempted murder of Ngwenya and the murder of her husband’s bodyguard. Police at the time said after an “intensive investigation” into the shooting incident, they found evidence linking a 29-year-old woman to the alleged plot to kill her husband.

The case was thrown out of court due to lack of evidence. As the couple head for a divorce, they both alleged domestic violence against each other.

In response, Ngwenya claimed Mabena was the abusive one not him.

“At some point in my own marriage [I] felt abused by my own wife. Not only did I seek a restraining order, but I even laid a complaint with the police because I couldn’t stand physical abuse,” he said.

After the case was thrown out, Zinhle said “lies” were spread against her by Ngwenya and she had been “subject to a lot of intimidation and scrutiny by an individual known to her and who has been trying to damage her reputation and ethics”.

