WATCH: Bonang teases possible return to TV

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Matheba's previous reality show 'Being Bonang' ran for three seasons.

Media personality Bonang Matheba can’t seem to shake off fans and reports this week suggesting her show should return for a fourth season.

She made it clear in 2019 she is not returning to reality TV but she teased what her possible return to TV could be. The last time Bonang had a TV special other than her presenting was for A Very Bonang Year on SABC in 2020.

Her followers want more of her and more screen time but it won’t be for acting. She said: ” I’m not an actress…so, no to that! I loooooooove The River tho.. anything with a strong SeTswana storyline, makes me happy!!”

How do we solve this?! Lol…???? https://t.co/awrRYRk2OZ — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) April 13, 2021

Watch the video above for all the latest on what happened and what other celebrities had to say.

She added that she could return to her own TV show but under a different name.

There were some contradictory statements after Bonang claimed alleged she wasn’t paid for Being Bonang, with production company BarLeader TV head Legend Manqele claiming the show was cancelled after three seasons due to poor ratings.

However, Bonang’s manager Davin Phillips disputed Manqele’s claims of non-performance.

“I am not sure where Mr Manqele gets that data, when Ms Matheba’s special last year set new records. The second episode broke the record that was set by the first episode.

“I can confirm there are no pending matters and the only reason another season hasn’t been done is Ms Matheba is focusing on other projects,” Phillips said.

