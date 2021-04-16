Celebs & viral
Sandisiwe Mbhele
16 Apr 2021
Tribalism rears its ugly head on ‘Real Housewives of Durban’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Ayanda Ncwane is heard telling a fellow cast member that Kgomotso Ndungane isn't a person because she is not Zulu.

Real Housewives of Durban cast member Ayanda Ncwane.

 

Real Housewives of Durban has been a huge success for ShowMax and cemented itself as one of the best in the international reality show franchise.

As each episode airs, there is always a talking point that trends on Twitter and it’s not just about the verbal cat fights. On this week’s episode on Thursday evening, housewife Ayanda Ncwane made some comments that can only be described as tribalistic.

Speaking to a friend, Ncwane is heard telling them that fellow cast member Kgomotso Ndungane isn’t a black woman, rather a Tshwane woman. Ncwane, a Zulu, further said because Kgmotso is not Zulu and doesn’t speak it, “akayena umuntu”. Translated, she is not a person.

Listen: 


The comments raised the growing concerns among the audience about tribalism and micro aggressions by some of the Zulu cast members, which include Ncwane and Nonkanyiso Conco who have been deemed “mean girls”.

