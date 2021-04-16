Tribalism rears its ugly head on ‘Real Housewives of Durban’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Ayanda Ncwane is heard telling a fellow cast member that Kgomotso Ndungane isn't a person because she is not Zulu.

Real Housewives of Durban has been a huge success for ShowMax and cemented itself as one of the best in the international reality show franchise.

As each episode airs, there is always a talking point that trends on Twitter and it’s not just about the verbal cat fights. On this week’s episode on Thursday evening, housewife Ayanda Ncwane made some comments that can only be described as tribalistic.

Speaking to a friend, Ncwane is heard telling them that fellow cast member Kgomotso Ndungane isn’t a black woman, rather a Tshwane woman. Ncwane, a Zulu, further said because Kgmotso is not Zulu and doesn’t speak it, “akayena umuntu”. Translated, she is not a person.

Listen:

#RHODurban this will not be tolerated in the Republic. This is pure blatant tribalism and unacceptable!The fact that Ayanda said Kgomotso is not a person because she’s not Zulu is unacceptable and we demand accountability from your show and Ayanda must apologize for thew remarks. pic.twitter.com/tKWQN6M0rd — Yolanda Nxesi (@Yolanda85463020) April 15, 2021



The comments raised the growing concerns among the audience about tribalism and micro aggressions by some of the Zulu cast members, which include Ncwane and Nonkanyiso Conco who have been deemed “mean girls”.

READ NEXT: What’s next for Zuma’s wives?

I peeped. This episode was laced with the worst of it. When Ayanda said Kgomotso isn’t a black person but a Tswana Woman???? What does that mean? https://t.co/wQyEO8GHlP — Theo (@THEOKINGB) April 15, 2021

#RHODurban I love Nonku so much. This episode Ayanda, Laconco and Mabusi bored me. Mean girls and grandstanding all the way. Those things they said about Nonku’s hosting were unwarranted and very rude. Very much agree with Sorisha and KG. — Nqobile Mkhwanazi (@nqobile001) April 16, 2021

I’m so happy you guys are seeing Ayanda and Laconcos true colours..They are mean girls and very arrogant. #RHODurban And that can’t comment that Kgomotso is not black cause she doesn’t speak isiZulu. — A peng ting. (@heynaatasha) April 16, 2021