Popcorn salad with dressing? Latest food viral trend

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Food Network's Molly Yeh popcorn salad with celery, carrots and other vegetables has many talking.

Food dishes of late are a never ending viral trend with chefs and food content creators creating meals for perhaps the shock factor.

Kevin Fredricks, known as KevOnStage, is a social media personality with 1.8 million followers on Facebook. His content is usually a reaction to videos sent by his fans or discovered by himself. Reacting to Food Network’s Molly Yeh cooking episode where she made, yes, you read it correctly, a popcorn salad with celery and carrots.

The clip went viral, Kevin clearly squeamish and uncomfortable as he watches Yeh, he says: “You went and put in slivers of celery, carrots and dressing in popcorn and made wet popcorn!”

Watch the hilarious reaction:

Why would you make popcorn salad? pic.twitter.com/9fb3aHxvlJ — Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 14, 2021

The popcorn salad has not sat well with users on Twitter but for Yeh this recipe has brought huge numbers for her. Apparently the popcorn salad is a traditional side dish in the US Midwest.

If you bring me popcorn salad I’m taking it as a personal threat against me and my ancestors. https://t.co/muyM7cuLwr — WAKANDA PUNK @ BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER (@indiedynamo) April 12, 2021

If you looked at the popcorn salad and thought, “Hmm, that looks good,” then I never want to hear you talk about being worried about what’s in the Covid vaccine. — Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) April 11, 2021

This Food Network host says Popcorn Salad is a Midwest thing…something you’d find in a church potluck. This Hoosier has been to his share of church potlucks and has never run across this. Potato salad, sure. Popcorn salad? Maybe if you’re a Reformed Redenbacher… pic.twitter.com/0brEdqtkEn — Paul PoTweet ???????? (@local12paul) April 15, 2021

Recently, a viral food trend that made sense was feta pasta that took social media by storm. Finnish food blogger Jenni Häyrinen posted a super-simple pasta recipe: take an ovenproof dish, add cherry tomatoes (not even halved), a block of feta cheese in the middle, a healthy slug of olive oil, then put it in the oven for 40 minutes and enjoy.

She said the original recipe was created because she needed a quick and easy lunch. Foodies and cooks can’t get enough of it.

RELATED: Viral feta pasta: The simple recipe taking social media and old world media by storm