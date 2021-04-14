What’s next for Zuma’s wives?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A look at the lives of Jacob Zuma's five wives.

Former president Jacob Zuma is a public figure who has been closely scrutinised for the past two decades and it’s not just his political life that grabs the headlines, but his private life too.

Now that the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed Zuma’s bid to avoid paying his legal fees, his options for not paying back the money are limited.

ALSO READ: What now for Zuma’s legal bills?

But what is the status of his relationships with his five wives? Will this financial setback affect them but more importantly where are they now?

Where are they now?

Nonkanyiso Conco

Conco has a child with fthe ormer president. She joined the cast of Real Housewives of Durban earlier this year with five other women to introduce audiences to the lifestyle of Durban’s rich and famous. She first made headlines in 2018 when it was revealed that she was engaged to Zuma and lined up to be his fifth wife. What grabbed the attention was the age gap, Conco was 24 at the time, with Zuma aged 76.

Its is unclear when the engagement ended. This was revealed for the first time by Conco who referred to their relationship in past tense during Phat Joe’s Cheeky Palate dinner show.

Conco is the CEO of community organisation Sikhanyisa iSizwe DP and beauty brand Laconco Naturals.