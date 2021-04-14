Boity and Anton Jeftha a couple? Fans are begging for it

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Boity and 'Legacy SA' actor Anton Jeftha cant seem to shake off the dating rumours.

Whenever Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha appear in public together it seems to spark rumours they are dating.

The TV presenter turned rapper and businesswoman has been seen out and about with the Legacy SA actor a few times. Their latest appearance has been feeding the frenzied speculation about whether they are or aren’t dating.

Boity recently launched her cider beverage, BT Signature, and Jeftha was spotted attending the launch, making it clear he was there to celebrate her big achievement.

Despite the above Instagram post being quite innocent, the pair have not confirmed they are dating, but fans still want the couple together, with some even planning their future.

La jola akerr??????????????????????????????????????????????

My ultimate match made in Dlozis and heaven???????????????????? Bathong I’m even willing to offer free babysitting services???? and plan the wedding for mahala???????????? — Ngwaneso ⭐ (@Glorious_geee) April 12, 2021

Congratulations New SA Couple url look good together ????❤️???????? — Nontokozo Mpungose (@NontokozoMpung2) April 12, 2021

You look good together, jolang hle Anton ❤. — M A S E N Y A. ???? (@masenyamakola) April 13, 2021

The last spotting of the two was during Valentine’s Day when Boity posted a bunch of red roses and a private helicopter. Said partner was not revealed.

However, Jeftha was also pictured in a very similar looking location with the same helicopter in the background. Jeftha is known for his portrayal of Sebastian Price Junior (SJ) on M-Net telenovela Legacy SA.

Boity, who has her own haircare range, said her latest business venture into alcoholic beverages was about her owning her “throne”.

“It is the kind of journey I am trying to move towards as well, more ownership as opposed to just being the face or the ambassador. It motivates me to create more.”