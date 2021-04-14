Bonang’s show cancelled because it ‘wasn’t performing’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Bonang claimed on Twitter her reality show 'Being Bonang' won't return for season 4 and she's owed money.

Media personality Bonang Matheba says she wants what’s owed to her – back pay from her reality show.

The TV presenter and businesswoman shared on Twitter that the popular reality show following her life, Being Bonang, aired on DStv channels 1Magic and Mzansi Magic will probably not return. The media mogul has, however, claimed she is owed money.

When asked by a fan if season four is possible she dismissed the suggestion.

I’m over it… and they owe me money so, nah!! Maybe….B*dazzled reloaded? https://t.co/ab2pOQiBMb — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) April 13, 2021

When asked for comment, The BarLeader TV production company head Legend Manqele said: “The tweet doesn’t refer to my company or anyone specific. All money was paid to her management.”

The Citizen has reached out for further comment from M-Net and Bonang’s team and is waiting for a response.

Bonang announced in 2019 after three “successful seasons” the show would be no more.

Manqele adds: “For the record, Being Bonang was cancelled because it wasn’t performing. It was the channel that decided not to continue with the reality show.”

Bonang had a very successful 2020. In July 2020 her first TV programme outside DStv, A Very Bonang Year aired on SABC1, giving her fans and the audience a glimpse of her “global expansion”. Viewers got to see her travels from Prague to London, Manchester, New York and Los Angeles, back to South Africa, getting an insight into her daily life and being upfront at larger-than-life events.

The show ratings broke records for the channel, with a viewership of 1.86 million for the first episode. She also introduced a new range of her sparkling wine, The House of BNG Nectar with packaging that resembles a “clutch bag” and featured an easy-to-carry “gold rope handle”.

