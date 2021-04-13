What you need to know about Prince Philip’s funeral

Here’s everything you need to know about Prince Philip’s funeral: Date and Time: The Duke’s funeral will take place on Saturday, 17 April in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, west of London at 2pm. It has been declared a national day of mourning. READ: Prince Philip’s funeral set to take place next week Saturday

Who will be in attendance

Under UK government guidelines, only 30 people will be allowed to attend. His grandchildren, princes William and Harry, will be in attendance with other close royal family members of the duke. Expected attendants include his son, prince Charles, the Queen and prince Edward.

It is unclear who the other royal members will be but Meghan Markle will not be in attendance as advised by her doctors due to her pregnancy.