What you need to know about Prince Philip’s funeral

Here’s everything you need to know about Prince Philip’s funeral:
Date and Time:
The Duke’s funeral will take place on Saturday, 17 April in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, west of London at 2pm. It has been declared a national day of mourning.
Under UK government guidelines, only 30 people will be allowed to attend. His grandchildren, princes William and Harry, will be in attendance with other close royal family members of the duke. Expected attendants include his son, prince Charles, the Queen and prince Edward.
It is unclear who the other royal members will be but Meghan Markle will not be in attendance as advised by her doctors due to her pregnancy.
Televised event
Royal officials have confirmed that the funeral will be televised. Under the Duke’s wishes, it will not be a state funeral usually reserved for a monarch. It will be televised and streamed live on BBC.
Sports events moved
Some English Premier League games on Saturday such as Wolves’ against Sheffield United have been rescheduled “as a mark of respect” to avoid a clash with the funeral of Prince Philip, AFP reported.
“The fixture will now kick off later in the day at 8.15pm to avoid a clash with the ceremonial royal funeral,” the Premier League said in a statement on Monday.
In Scotland, the six Scottish Cup fourth-round matches scheduled around the time of the funeral, including the Old Firm derby between Rangers and holders Celtic, have all been moved.
Rangers will now host Celtic on Sunday instead of the original 3pm Saturday date.