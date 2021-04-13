Entertainment
Entertainment
Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
13 Apr 2021
11:39 am

Dineo gets everything! Fans react to climactic ‘Legacy SA’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After the death of family patriarch Sebastian Price, his will was finally read out and Felicity is far from happy.

Dineo Price on 'Legacy SA' played by Kgomotso Christopher. Picture: Instagram

 

The Price family has never been short of drama and memorable scenes in the M-Net telenovela series, Legacy SA.

The latest episode on Monday had viewers’ jaws on the floor. Months after family patriarch Sebastian was killed by his beloved daughter, Felicity Price (Mary-Anne Barlow) with the help of her then lover boy, Stefan. Sebastian’s will was finally read out to the family by the estate’s attorneys.

Viewers wondered how the billion rand empire was going to be divided up. Currently, the CEO of Legacy is Sebastian’s second wife, Dineo Price (Kgomotso Christopher). It would have been expected the assets to be divided largely between Dineo and Felicity, as Sebastian was unaware before his death of his betrayal by his daughter.

In his last wishes, Sebastian was clear were he wanted his money to go to.

ALSO READ: Heartthrob Lunga Shabalala joins M-Net’s Legacy

To my dear wife Dineo, I leave my estate, all shares in Legacy, all assets as well as control of the family trust,” it said.

This of course caused outrage by Felicity, especially given the lengths she went through to get rid of her father and any trace that she was the cause of his death. Added to this turmoil was the return of villain James, her now husband. 

The reactions from the audience were gold. 

The show was created by Phathu Makwarela, the while known scriptwriter and co-founder of Tsheduza Pictures. He is the man behind the hugely successful The River on 1 Magic on DStv.

In true Makwarela style, the Legacy SA script has not shied away from killing off big characters and tackling issues affecting many South Africans such as unemployment, workplace politics, toxic families and corruption.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

'You have the gift' - Oprah praises Thuso Mbedu's acting
1 week ago
1 week ago

LIFESTYLE

How to be a contestant on 'Come dine with me SA'
1 week ago
1 week ago

LIFESTYLE

What to watch: Michael Chiklis as a complicated hero in 'Coyote'
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

ENTERTAINMENT

The Handmaid's Tale returns, are you ready for it?
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

'You have the gift' - Oprah praises Thuso Mbedu's acting
1 week ago
1 week ago

LIFESTYLE

How to be a contestant on 'Come dine with me SA'
1 week ago
1 week ago

LIFESTYLE

What to watch: Michael Chiklis as a complicated hero in 'Coyote'
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

ENTERTAINMENT

The Handmaid's Tale returns, are you ready for it?
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago