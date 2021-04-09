DMX is alive so where did the rumours come from?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The rapper was hospitalised on 4 April after suffering a heart attack and there have been numerous reports the rapper is unresponsive and brain dead.

Concerns for the health of rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmon, intensified on Friday when reports suggested he had died, which manager Steve Rifkind denied.

Releasing a minute video to dispel the rumours after #RIPDMX was trending on Twitter, Rifkind said people needed to stop sharing fake news.

“Please stop with posting these rumours. DMX is still alive, yes he is on life support but please, it is not helping anybody with seeing these false rumours. Stop with the rumours, he is still alive.”

So where did these rumours originate from?

Friend and comedian Lunell shared on her Instagram stories: “It is over. My friend is gone. Join the best that ever did it. RIP….. DMX.”

She later deleted her post and that’s when reports started running wild, with some publications running with the post without verifying DMX was indeed dead.

Unfortunately some celebrities brought into the story, such as gospel singer Kirk Franklin who sent his condolences to the family.

Writer Wanda Vision said: “There’s something so evil about people speaking death over someone. Especially w/ no verification. This is why people keep their ailments private from the public but unfortunately for DMX, the media reported on his condition which prohibited his family from keeping things secret.”

lunell posted this expecting people to think he HADNT passed?????????? pic.twitter.com/k2q8Jgu70O — albin ???? (@dickonhardd) April 9, 2021

Life is so short… Broken hearts for DMX and his family…..???? — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) April 9, 2021



