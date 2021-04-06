Why ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown refuses to have sex with his first wife

Citizen reporter

Kody Brown in 'Sister Wives' is asking for more effort from his wife Meri after a catfishing scandal six years ago.

The controversial but much watched reality show about a man with four wives in America, Kody Brown’s Sister Wives, is turning heads, but not for this fact.

The show first aired 10 years ago on TLC and follows the life, tribulations and family dynamics of Brown’s four “sister” wives and 28 children. Over the years Brown has gained a reputation for his brutally honest approach to his lifestyle. Certainly not a fan favourite character, his latest public spat includes first wife Meri Brown.

Meri was involved in a catfishing scandal in 2015 when she was deceived by a female admirer posing as a man online. Years after the incident Brown is still struggling to be intimate with her, Daily Mail reported. This revelation sent fans in a tailspin.

Here is what you need to know:

Catfishing scandal:

In the latest episode this week, Brown says the catfishing scandal is the main reason their relationship has not recovered, even with counselling and therapy.

“I’m looking for a spark – something to initiate some form of desire for a relationship with each other,” said Brown “And in this time, it has never manifested.”

Meri disagreed, saying she doesn’t feel the same way, she still has an attraction to him and even tries to flirt but he does reciprocate because of where he stands.

ALSO READ: Duduzane Zuma on practising polygamy: ‘We’ll see‘

Lack of intimacy:

Meri says she is trying to mend their relationship but Kody still finds it hard to be intimate with his wife. On their anniversary celebration, their date didn’t even end with a kiss.

Kody continued to stress that Meri had to be “loveable” and “flirtatious” but he didn’t do so in return. However, separation is not an option for the two. Brown said during his confessional it was because of their “faith” and his “conscience”. And that romance and sex is “saved” in his world for people who are in love.

Separate lives:

The other three wives, Christine, Janelle and Robyn, all live in different houses nearby in Arizona. Kody said he rarely sees Meri compared to his other sister wives and the pandemic had impacted this as well. Kody and Meri were legally divorced in 2014 and the only marriage considered legal is between Kody and Robyn.

Now that you are clued up, here is what fans had to say about the latest episode.

I can not understand why any of them stay with him. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/EfAbCQu6aN — Sue (@ADHD123SUE) April 5, 2021

Kody: Would everyone of these women be better off married to another guy?

Viewers: #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/upbIawwhgm — Lisa Simpson (@lisa_toes) April 5, 2021





This dude is a damn narcissistic jerk . I feel so bad for Meri #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/IOAnrsW4iu — L.G (@Fancyfacetoya) April 5, 2021

Kody to Meri: YOU HAVE TO COURT ME.

Also Kody: I don’t want Meri to chase me, ew. ???? #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/WPMVCLGoiI — sydney isabel (@sevrntyy) April 5, 2021





(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.