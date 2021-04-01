WATCH: At home with DJ Zinhle about career, empowering women and wine

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Following the success of the sparkling wine Boulevard Nectar Rose, with DJ Zinhle as CEO, the latest luxury nectar will get taste buds buzzing.

DJ, businesswoman and mother DJ Zinhle’s (real name Zinhle Jiyane) star has been on a steady upward trajectory for several years.

Having been in the industry for more than 15 years she has expanded and grown from music to a jewellery company, Era by DJ Zinle, decor, wellness and, most recently, tapping into the wine market.

Her groundbreaking My Name Is, featuring Busiswa nearly a decade ago, jet-fuelled her career. We had a sit-down interview with the DJ at her home in Johannesburg and she agreed the song was a game changer for her.

Watch the full interview with DJ Zinhle above.

“It was a turning point because I always been there doing shows such as Jika Majika. The song introduced me to a bigger audience, a wider stage,” she said.

With her career spanning several years, it would be surprising to note her first award only came in 2020 for the hit song, Umilio, which won song of the year and went three times platinum.

But Zinhle was honest in her answer that accolades and awards are “weird” for her and she doesn’t necessarily know how the decisions are made to award artists for their music.

“But it is a good tap on the shoulders. It shows you are contributing something to the industry. Music awards have also been a controversial topic in South Africa and I think it is because there are not enough awards for the amount of talent there is.”

But music was never going to be just enough for her. The business side came naturally by using her book smarts to organically create businesses she is passionate about.

“I try to get into business ventures that make sense to my values and my interests so it is easier for me to work on them and be excited about them.”

One such venture that has paid off, not only in sales but brand awareness, is her role as CEO of Boulevard Rosé. After the announcement of her entry in the company the wine sold out in one hour. Following up on that huge success, the new range Boulevard luxury nectar MCC signature edition is now on sale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boulevard Rosé (@boulevard.rose)



ALSO READ: DJ Zinhle’s sparking wine sells out in just one hour on TakeAlot!

Her role with the brand is being part of the process of decision making, marketing strategy and the look and feel of the wine bottles.

Being a local female pioneer in DJing, she hopes to continue her legacy by giving more women a voice and changing the story of women.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.