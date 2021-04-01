You asked for it, ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ season two confirmed

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Season one of 'How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding' on Netflix SA left viewers with many unanswered questions.

The highly successful three-part series of How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is getting its much-needed sequel after a suspenseful cliff hanger in the last episode.

If you haven’t seen the first season, be warned here’s a few spoilers coming your way. The series created by the Ramaphakela siblings, Katleho, Tshepo and Rethabile, of Burnt Onion Productions returns for season two, Netflix South Africa announced.

The story follows how troublesome older sister Tumi Sello, played by Busisiwe Lurayi, spectacularly causes trouble in the lead up to her younger sister, Beauty Sello’s (Thando Thabethe) wedding, making an array of questionable decisions.

The whole family expects Tumi to ruin the wedding and, frankly, she does, from sleeping with her soon to be brother in law and making her sister cry just a day before her nuptials. Viewers were left wondering if Beauty and Sbu Twala (Sandile Mahlangu) would ever make it to the altar, but somehow they did.

But how is their relationship now? Another pressing question viewers were left asking was Khanya’s (Yonda Thomas) relationship status with Tumi. Estranged best friends who want to be lovers but it’s complicated. Can Khanya win over Tumi? And lastly, the peoples’ favourite sheep, Succulent, did he really survive the festive season?

ALSO READ: Have you seen the trailer for ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ yet?



The Ramaphakela’s said: “When we created the series, we certainly didn’t think our days would be spent fielding threatening questions, even from our own friends and family, on when these, and other story questions will be answered. Well, thanks to Netflix, we get to put everyone out of their misery, as we get to ruin Christmas yet again!”

They are more than happy that Netflix SA is onboard again, highlighting its push to produce more local content. Showcasing the world our customs, culture and traditions that go into African weddings, the Ramaphakela’s hope to spread more joy with the follow-up season.

“Gearing up for another season honestly feels like getting ready to go home for Christmas, where you get to see and catch up with your favourite and messy, family members. And no families are messier than the Sellos and the Twalas, who are now, bound in matrimony.”

With dates still yet to be announced, fans can expect more drama, laughs, tears and festive joy in the new season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.