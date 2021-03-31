Entertainment
Entertainment
Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
31 Mar 2021
4:37 pm

Suggestion made to name SABC studio after Noxolo Grootboom

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Chriselda Lewis suggested that one of the studios be named after legendary newsreader.

Former newsreader on SABC1 Noxolo Grootboom. Picture: Twitter

State broadcaster SABC is experiencing a change this week, from announcing the mass retrenchment of more than 600 employees to the retirement of newsreader Noxolo Grootboom and one employee has suggested a new start by honouring the icon.

Broadcaster and journalist Chriselda Lewis suggested to her employer that one of broadcast studios be named after Grootboom and that President Cyril Ramaphosa should award a national order for her contributions to journalism.


The seasoned newsreader took to the SABC news studios to read her final bulletin at 7pm on Tuesday evening. Initially, the president was to address the nation at the same time but he listened to the people who asked that he move his address so they could watch Grootboom for the last time.

ALSO READ: Twitter sceptical of Minnie Dlamini-Jones Noxolo Grootboom story

There was a mixed reaction to Lewis’s suggestion, with some offering different people whose names should be honoured as well.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: Noxolo Grootboom shares life lessons
5 days ago
5 days ago

LIFESTYLE

'You have the gift' - Oprah praises Thuso Mbedu's acting
1 week ago
1 week ago

LIFESTYLE

How to be a contestant on 'Come dine with me SA'
1 week ago
1 week ago

LIFESTYLE

What to watch: Michael Chiklis as a complicated hero in 'Coyote'
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: Noxolo Grootboom shares life lessons
5 days ago
5 days ago

LIFESTYLE

'You have the gift' - Oprah praises Thuso Mbedu's acting
1 week ago
1 week ago

LIFESTYLE

How to be a contestant on 'Come dine with me SA'
1 week ago
1 week ago

LIFESTYLE

What to watch: Michael Chiklis as a complicated hero in 'Coyote'
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago