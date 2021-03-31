Suggestion made to name SABC studio after Noxolo Grootboom

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Chriselda Lewis suggested that one of the studios be named after legendary newsreader.

State broadcaster SABC is experiencing a change this week, from announcing the mass retrenchment of more than 600 employees to the retirement of newsreader Noxolo Grootboom and one employee has suggested a new start by honouring the icon.

Broadcaster and journalist Chriselda Lewis suggested to her employer that one of broadcast studios be named after Grootboom and that President Cyril Ramaphosa should award a national order for her contributions to journalism.

Dear SABC, my employer. Name one of the studios after #NoxoloGrootboom so that generations of young people who walk through that door may never forget her. Mr @PresidencyZA, Cyril Ramaphosa there is nobody in journalism today who deserves a National Order more than mama pic.twitter.com/vETRQrgy2x — Chriselda ‘Babes We Ndaba’ Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) March 30, 2021





The seasoned newsreader took to the SABC news studios to read her final bulletin at 7pm on Tuesday evening. Initially, the president was to address the nation at the same time but he listened to the people who asked that he move his address so they could watch Grootboom for the last time.

ALSO READ: Twitter sceptical of Minnie Dlamini-Jones Noxolo Grootboom story

There was a mixed reaction to Lewis’s suggestion, with some offering different people whose names should be honoured as well.

All due respect for Grootboom and her achievement… But Rian Kruywagen, started with SABC from the onset of Television in SA… And he also deserve the same recognition… Or is this a race thing again…We are 30 years later and the hate comes straight out of the Union building — ???? for our health care workers ???????????????? (@christog2090) March 31, 2021

I think she should serve on the SABC board, we can’t let 37yrs of institutional knowledge & culture leaving the building. — Lerato Setsoto J Tshabalala (@Shabba_JL) March 31, 2021





There’s no need.

She was an employee receiving a salary every month from our taxes. She must retire… Menzeleni i-party — Millicent (@truepisces16) March 31, 2021



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.