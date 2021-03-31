Here’s how to get your film on Netflix

Having your movie flight on Netflix may seem like a distant dream, but the world is your oyster and it can become a reality.

Netflix and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) have partnered to give the creative arts a revival. Both powerhouses are giving filmmakers, new and established, a chance to shine after signing a partnership to fund local filmmakers to create six feature films.

According to a press statement the joint fund estimated at R28 million will provide 100% funding to six feature films to boost the recovery of the creative arts in South Africa.

This is right on time as the creative arts space has been bleeding due to lockdown restrictions.

A clear sign that the arts continue to suffer is the sit in at the National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Newtown, where artists from all walks of life are demanding a share of the R300 million provided by the government as Covid-19 relief funds reserved for the creative sector.

The agreement between Netflix and NFVF will see each party contributing R14 million to the project. The portal for submissions will go live tomorrow – and this is no April Fool’s joke.

????Calling SA filmmakers! ???? The @nfvfsa & @NetflixSA collaboration goes live tomorrow! ???????????? Great opportunity for emerging and established filmmakers! Check out the NFVF’s website for deets! Good luck, bo love! ???????????? Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/9rIcIjGxcn — marang setshwaelo (@marangdream) March 31, 2021

NFVF CEO Makhosazana Khanyile says: “We are excited as the NFVF to be partnering with Netflix and appreciate their investment into local content. The incorporation of digital platforms into our traditional processes can only benefit the industry further.

We hope this is simply the start in what will no doubt be a long and fruitful relationship,” adding that South Africa is excited to form this partnership, as it looks to create new opportunities for emerging filmmakers in the local film industry after many productions locally and internationally had to be halted and postponed due Covid-19 global lockdowns.

ALSO READ: Huge cash injection to ‘revive’ local film industry

The partnership will see six local films funded, with four feature films with a budget of R4 million each and two feature films with a budget of R6 million each, meaning that film makers will not be pressurised into seeking extra funding to finish their films.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix director of content in Africa says: “The past year has been incredibly difficult with the pandemic hitting so many industries around the world.

“The creative community, that we are a part of, has supported us through the good times so we want to help them continue to create the stories our members love through the $1 million Covid Relief Fund contribution we started last year in collaboration with SASFED and IPO to help below-the-line workers in South Africa’s creative industry and now, we’re excited to take this a step further with this joint fund with NFVF for above-the-line talent.”

Interested filmmakers can apply at https://nfvf.praxisgms.co.za/ from tomorrow and more information will be available at www.nfvf.co.za or @nfvfsa on all social media platforms.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.