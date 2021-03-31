Fergusons ‘Rockville’ returns for season 5 with Thuli Phongolo

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Season five of the Fergusons 'Rockville' is back with new faces and the return of comedian Trevor Gumbi.

TV powerhouse duo Connie and Shona Ferguson’s drama series Rockville is returning to the screen after a short hiatus.

In the past four seasons, the series followed the life of JB played by Shona Ferguson, a powerful underworld figure involved in a ring of prostitution at his top-class cigar lounge in Rockville, Sandton.

Dominated by the underworld scene, this caused discord between JB’s middle-class family and that of his in-laws, who are working-class.

In the new season, it will explore the family’s attempt at a legitimate business. Buying a five-star establishment, Hotel Paradiso with his wife Lindi (Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa), they have to turn this new business venture into a money maker, as bookings have run dry.

DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo has been cast for season five. Her character, Buhle, is an unemployed law graduate from rural KwaZulu-Natal. Her life changes after an attempted abduction introduces her to the sophisticated criminal network run by Kalashnikov (Siyabonga Shibe).

ALSO READ: Copycat Connie Ferguson loses SCA appeal against Nivea

Nomsa Philiso, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said in a statement: “Viewers will be thrilled to know that Rockville has been commissioned for yet another season with a storyline that will explore business opportunities in this crime thriller that is set to light up prime time TV viewing.”

Other new faces include Wizeman Zitha, Kwezi Ndlovu, Thabisile Zikhali and the return of comedian Trevor Gumbi. Gumbi said he was “honoured” to be working with the likes of Shona, who shared a teaser picture of what viewers could expect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHONA FERGUSON (@ferguson_films)

Over the years the cast has included the likes popular media personalities Boity Thulo and Minnie Dlamini-Jones. The new season will air on 4 April on Mzansi Magic at 8pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.