5FM offers new voices, new names and changes line-up

5FM has announced their line-up changes for 2021 which includes a new breakfast lineup.

Dan Corder from sister station Good Hope FM takes over the reins of weekday breakfast.

The Capetonian, who cut his teeth at campus radio, is joined by Mathapelo Moloi on News, Xoli Zondo on sport, and Marli van Eeden on traffic.

Mathapelo hails from the Eastern Cape whose love for news and current affairs saw her work in various newsrooms around the country.

Xoli got her start in the industry on community TV, followed by her win of the 2013 National SABC Sports Presenter Search, which led her to work on SA FM’s weekend breakfast show for the past few years.

Marli also has community radio experience gained while co-hosting a breakfast show on a campus radio station in Stellenbosch.

Corder says, “5FM has always been the coolest radio station in my world. It is the station of the future where, together with our loyal 5FM fans across the country, I can make the radio of my dreams.”

Stephanie B will take over mid-morning slots while Zanele Potelwa takes over the afternoon slot Zanele joined 5FM as a member of the 5Squad before reading traffic on the breakfast show for the past year.

Roger Goode takes is taking over the Monday – Friday slots for an hour as well as an extended version of the show on Fridays. Leah Jazz, another 5Squad member will take over the late-night slot.

The station’s weekend breakfast show will see Nicole da Silva continue as the presenter with Edah Setati on news while Wesley Gabriels will take on sport.

The new 5FM LINE-UP:

Monday – Thursday

4 am – 6 am Karabo Ntshweng

Karabo Ntshweng 6 am– 09 am Dan Corder, Mathapelo Moloi, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden

Dan Corder, Mathapelo Moloi, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden 9 am – 12 pm Stephanie B

Stephanie B 12 pm – 3 pm Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli

Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli 3 pm – 6 pm Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula

Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula 6 pm – 7 pm Roger Goode

Roger Goode 7 pm – 10 pm Smash Afrika

Smash Afrika 10 pm – 1 pm Leah Jazz

Leah Jazz 1 pm – 4 pm (Automated)

Friday

4 pm – 6 pm Karabo Ntshweng

Karabo Ntshweng 6 pm – 9 pm Dan Corder, Mathapelo Moloi, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden

Dan Corder, Mathapelo Moloi, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden 9 pm – 12 pm Stephanie B

Stephanie B 12 -m – 3 pm Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli

Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli 3 pm – 6 pm Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula

Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula 6 pm – 7 pm Roger Goode

Roger Goode 7 pm – 10 pm Roger Goode

Roger Goode 10 pm – 1 pm Das Kapital

Das Kapital 1 pm – 4 pm (Automated)

Saturday

4 pm – 7 pm Justin Toerien

Justin Toerien 7 pm – 10 am Nicole da Silva, Edah Setati and Wesley Gabriels

Nicole da Silva, Edah Setati and Wesley Gabriels 10 am– 2 pm Nick Archibald

Nick Archibald 2 pm – 5 pm Keabi Boya

Keabi Boya 5 pm – 7 pm DJ Loyd

DJ Loyd 7 pm – 10 pm Kyle Cassim

Kyle Cassim 10 pm– 1 am Boipelo Mooketsi

Boipelo Mooketsi 1 am – 4 pm (Automated)

Sunday

4 am – 7 pm Justin Toerien

Justin Toerien 7 pm – 10 am Nicole da Silva, Nanikie Setati and Wesley Gabriels

Nicole da Silva, Nanikie Setati and Wesley Gabriels 10 am – 2 pm Nick Archibald

Nick Archibald 2 pm – 5 pm Keabi Boya

Keabi Boya 5 pm – 7 pm Kid Fonque

Kid Fonque 7 pm – 10 pm Ms Cosmo

Ms Cosmo 10 pm – 1 am Boipelo Mooketsi

Boipelo Mooketsi 1 am – 4 am (Automated)

