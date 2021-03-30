Zozi’s reign comes to an end

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has rewritten history as the longest serving person to hold the title. The beauty queen will finally relinquish her title in less than two months. The prestigious pageant couldn’t take place last year due to the

pandemic, meaning that our own Zozi stayed at the helm until it was safe to hold the pageant again.

Now the organisers have set a date for the pageant on 16 May 2021 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood under strict Covid-19 guidelines which include mask usage, social distancing, quarantining upon arrival and rigorous testing.

Zozi was crowned Miss Universe in 2019. She has always been destined for greatness. Although beauty pageants and beauty queens often attract negative comments, Zozi changed perceptions to become one of the most loved beauty

queens. She was crowned Miss South Africa before clinching the much-coveted title of Miss Universe.

“I always knew that my reign as Miss Universe would be unlike any other,” says the Tsolo born Tunzi. “While it was nothing like what I had imagined my year to be, it has opened doors for me I could never have imagined. I am so grateful for the opportunity to connect virtually with people all over the world and elevate the causes I care

most about,” she says.

The Miss Universe Organisation website says the three-hour event will feature women representing dozens of countries competing in multiple categories, including personal statement, swimsuit, evening gown and interview, ending with Zozi crowning her successor.

“We have spent months planning and preparing safety precautions to develop this edition of Miss Universe — one that will be memorable, special and totally innovative,” says Paula M Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organisation. “I look forward to seeing this work come to fruition and crowning a new Miss

Universe in May.”

See you May 16th in Hollywood, Florida! My @missuniverse fan side is screaming!!???????????? It’s always so exciting for me to watch the show and it is finally here ????

I’m so excited for every contestants’ journey and I wish them all the best of luck!❤ pic.twitter.com/yGvbAKanUu — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) March 3, 2021

