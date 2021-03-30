‘Skeem Saam’ welcomes Safta winning actress Vele Manenje

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Vele Manenje will be playing a character named Evelyn, who has her eye on a mystery man.

Popular soapy Skeem Saam is introducing an exciting new character who is set to bring fresh drama to the show.

South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) winning actress Vele Manenje will be introduced to the show playing the character of Evelyn.

In a statement, the show said Evelyn is “strange” at first, as she makes a sudden delivery to Charles’ shop.

“Hailing from Ga-Mothiba, Evelyn is a former schoolteacher who is intelligent and well spoken. She is also a zealous reader with a fondness for poetry and meets a man with whom she forms a deep, romantic connection,” the statement read, teasing that Evelyn has her eyes on a mystery man.

Maneje started her career as a child presenter on several children shows such as Rivoningo, teaching kids about transport, self-reliance, nutrition, basic reading and writing skills, arts, culture and technology. She is excited to join the Skeem Saam and says she has been welcomed with open arms.

“It is truly a colourful environment being on set and the fact that most of the stories are set on Polokwane ground makes it feel like home. I’m excited to breathe life into Evelyn, especially on a platform such as this.”

She has also been cast in two other television shows, one being Maureen on Mzansi Magic’s new drama series, DiepCity, and as Princess on the Kyknet production produced by Penguins Film, Gil. She says Princess is a “no-nonsense” Xhosa woman who is the head of security at the airport. Her character will first air on 5 April.

In 2019, Maneje won a Safta for best supporting actress in the telenovela, Ring of Lies.

