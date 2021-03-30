Entertainment 30.3.2021 09:52 am

Trump’s daughter-in-law joins Fox News

AFP
Trump’s daughter-in-law joins Fox News

US President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump listen while campaign adviser Lara Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Kenosha Regional Airport November 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Lara Trump was an advisor to the 2020 Trump presidential campaign and has been an unofficial contributor to Fox.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former president Donald Trump, has joined Fox News Channel as a contributor, the network announced Monday.

The announcement was made on air on the network which is generally favoured by conservatives despite some recent spats between Fox and the former president.

Lara Trump, wife of the ex-president’s son Eric, was an advisor to the 2020 Trump presidential campaign and has been an unofficial contributor to Fox, which is controlled by the family of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

She has also been considering a run for the US Senate in her home state of North Carolina, according to media reports.

“I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” Trump said as she was introduced on the air.

“It was kind of a joke over the past five years: I would come there so often that the security guards were like, maybe we should just give you a key.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate

Politics Suspending Magashule could have a domino effect

Africa SA survivors relive Mozambique insurgents nightmare

Government Ramaphosa to meet premiers over Easter holiday restrictions

Africa South Africans may be among Moz insurgents

today in print

Read Today's edition