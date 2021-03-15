Entertainment
Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
15 Mar 2021
12:12 pm

‘Ntombi’s soulmate’ Sonia Mbele pays tribute to Menzi Ngubane

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Ntombi and Sibusiso were a favourite couple on 'Generations' and actor Sonia Mbele says she is still processing Menzi Ngubane's death.

Sonia Mbele has paid tribute to Menzi Ngubane. Picture: Twitter

The sudden and untimely death of legendary actor Menzi Ngubane has shocked the television industry and his on-screen wife, Sonia Mbele, has paid an emotional tribute to the actor.

Ngubane passed away on Saturday after a stroke at his home and is well known for his role as Sibusiso Dlomo in Generations. 

Mbele acted alongside Ngubane as his wife, Ntombi, in the soapie. The star says she is still processing his death.


Ntombi and Sibusiso’s love story captured millions of viewers from 2003 to 2009.

The Isibaya actor has been open about his health challenges for the past couple of years, suffering from kidney disease since 2014.

In May 2020, #PrayForMenziNgubane trended on Twitter as a result, with some fake reports of his death. At that time the Ngubane was hospitalised and the family reassured the public he was “recuperating”.

The Ngubane family said in a statement on Saturday the actor “spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases”.

