South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha's international debut was a hit despite mixed reviews for the movie.

Nomzamo Mbatha first international movie appearance on the sequel to Coming to America has received wide praise but the movie reviews were mixed.

The star actress who moved to America to further her acting career, made her international debut on screen as Mirembe, a barber in the fictional country Zamunda which is still heavily patriarchal.

Coming 2 America premiered on Amazon and in selected theatres last Friday.

Mbatha acts alongside a star-studded cast that includes Eddie Murphy, John Amos, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Garcelle Beauvais.

We unpack the reactions to Coming 2 America, Nomzamo’s big interview and an old tweet resurfaces.

Mixed reviews:

The movie follows the same winning formula it did more than 30 years. Some of the audience enjoyed this slapstick comedy, a play on African stereotypes and surprising guests. Others thought it was dated, offensive in the climate of 2021, African accents that did not make sense and dance cameos for every scene were not appreciated.

Honestly, they could have just picked 3 random people from the internets to write a sequel to Coming to America and it would have been better than this. I cannot fathom how professional writers – including two who wrote the original – could do such a piss poor job. It’s so bad! — Professor Fleming (@alwaystheself) March 7, 2021

#Coming2America …what did I just watch? I couldn’t even finish this movie and I tried twice. Now I have to watch the first movie over again to wash the bad taste of THIS movie outta my mouth. This needed to be 1000% better or not made at all. — Antoine M. Dillard (@DirectorAMD) March 6, 2021

Nomzamo Mbatha, a star. That’s the tweet and my only contribution to the conversation about #Coming2America . pic.twitter.com/ksFpspBYCN — Erin Ashley (@ellhah) March 7, 2021





#Coming2America was cool. But this beauty needs to be casted in more roles. pic.twitter.com/Lp4rylmQjh — Unruly ????King Haize (@CEOHaize) March 6, 2021

Nomzamo on The Real:

The actress recently had a big interview on American talk show The Real hosted by Jeannie Mae, Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton and co-star Beauvais.

What took centre stage was her activism for young women and girls. Nomzamo said her passion for humanitarian work started at a young age as she was not afforded a privileged upbringing or a “good education”.

She wants to continue to advocate for women in refugee camps through her partnership with the UN as Goodwill Ambassador since January 2019.

Thank you to the @RealDaytime for giving me a platform to speak about the work I do with @Refugees and the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation during our press run for #Coming2America https://t.co/5K8kMkjn0O — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 7, 2021





Resurfaced Ntsiki Mazwai tweet

In the past, controversial poet Ntsiki criticised the actress for her “lack of activism”, saying, “Nomzamo keeps being positioned as an activist when? When has she ever represented anything beyond her looks?”

Twitter couldn’t help but bring up this comment from 2018.

Don’t let Ntsiki Mazwai see this – Nomzamo Mbatha is talking about her non existent activism again. pic.twitter.com/cjnIO1pBIM — Aubrey (@Aubreychiibi) March 7, 2021

If I ever have to chose btwn Nomzamo and Ntsiki ….. I would chose Ntsiki without thinking twice! When it comes to supporting victims of Rape and other abuses GBV related matters , on this app Ntsiki has been there for all of them . I am yet to see what Nomzamo stands for pic.twitter.com/BObyGlF2yA — Jozitube (@jozitube) March 7, 2021



The poet claimed that it was an insult to activists who “selflessly” committed themselves to making a difference.

