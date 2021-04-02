Five minutes with… ‘Generations’ Zizipho Buti who plays Tracy

Kaunda Selisho

Get to know the Generations actress behind the role of Tracy, a character who is a former sex worker and recently found out that she is HIV positive.

Zizipho Buti is a charismatic young actress who graduated from the University of Cape Town with a National Diploma in Theatre and Performance.

After many auditions, the 26-year-old from Cape Town landed the role of Tracy on Generations: The Legacy in 2020.

She started off as a guest artist and was promoted to lead actress in 2021. Her character, Tracy is a former sex worker who recently found out that she is HIV positive.

1. What is one thing that you love about the character you’re playing?

She is unapologetic and it’s admirable.

2. … And one thing that you don’t like?

I honestly can’t think of anything. I watch a lot of interviews and master classes and one thing I’ve taken from those is how important it is to love every character you play as if they are your children. That your job as an actor is not to judge the character but to love the character unconditionally. I’ve conditioned myself to think this way.

3. What can viewers expect from your story line going forward?

Things take an interesting turn for Tracy especially in the work space. A lot of exciting new changes for her! It’s all so exciting.

4. Outside of your character, what is one thing fans would be surprised to find out about you? Any hidden talents or unexpected skills?

I think generally some people tend to assume you have the same qualities as the character you play but I think viewers would be surprised to find out how different I am to Tracy. I’m not sure if knitting counts as a skill, but, I’m that girl.

5. If you weren’t an actor, what other profession would you have pursued?

I had dreams of pursuing law once upon a time in my life. I job shadowed at a law firm back in high school and after 3 days, I knew I didn’t belong. So I’m not sure. Maybe psychology or interior design.

6. What shows do you watch in your down time?

I watch a lot of local content. Generations: The Legacy of course, Scandal, Gomora, The Queen, The River and Legacy. On Netflix, I’m currently watching Vikings.

7. What songs/albums are on your 2021 playlist?

Definitely anything Beyonce. I listen to quite a wide range of music genres. I’m into it if it sounds good to me. From R&B, hip hop, jazz and gospel. Benjamin Dube, Mali Music, Iman Europe, Xavier Omar, Muisq soulchild, Van Jess to name a few. I’m enjoying Manana a lot.

8. If you’re the type to cook, which dish did you work on perfecting during lockdown?

I do enjoy cooking but during lockdown I tried to focus on making healthy meals work for me. It can feel like such a task to eat healthy but I made it interesting for myself. I definitely think I make the best salads and smoothies.

9. Once lockdown is officially lifted world-wide, where are you travelling to?

I have had this dream of travelling to Egypt for as long I can remember. So hopefully God allows that to happen for me.

10. What do you miss most about pre-pandemic life?

Not wearing a mask and sanitising so much for sure.

