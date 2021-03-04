The Queen Teasers: The kidnappers up the stakes for the Khozas

Citizen Reporter

The Khoza’s desperate search leads to more bloodshed.

Coming up on The Queen this March 2021:

Monday 1 March 2021

Episode 156

Higher Stakes

The kidnappers up the stakes for the Khozas. Vuyiswa and Hector reach an agreement.

Tuesday 2 March 2021

Episode 157

Interruptions

The Khoza’s desperate search leads to more bloodshed. Love is budding but fate seems to have other plans.

Wednesday 3 March 2021

Episode 158

Playing Cupid

Gertrude makes a decision that could mean the Khozas lose Mvelo forever. Patronella casts herself cupid and starts playing matchmaker to a friend in need.

Thursday 4 March 2021

Episode 159

Gertrude

Kop and Sixteen wake up to a nasty surprise. Patronella goes all out to help Vuyiswa get her groove back.

Friday 5 March 2020

Episode 160

Bombshell

Harriet wants the Tembisa 10 war settled today, even if it kills her. Thato finally figures out the secret that everyone has been keeping from him.

Monday 8 March 2021

Episode 161

Mvelo The Peacemaker

Kagiso decides it’s time to take the leap. Thato is not taking his aunt’s moving on well.

Tuesday 9 March 2021

Episode 162

Surprise!

Kagiso has a big surprise for Goodness. Vuyiswa corners Thato to find out how he really feels about her latest life decision.

Wednesday 10 March 2021

Episode 163

Khoza vs Mabuza

Brutus and Mziwoxolo face off. Thato holds Vuyiswa’s happiness in his hands.

Thursday 11 March 2021

Episode 164

All By Myself

Lobola negotiations heat up between the Khozas and the Mabuzas. Thato has an unexpected confession for Vuyiswa.

Friday 12 March 2021

Episode 165

Beginnings and Endings

Kagiso’s big moment could end in a bloodbath. Vuyiswa struggles with a difficult decision.

Monday 15 March 2021

Episode 166

Schooling Life

Khaya is getting bullied at school but is there more to this story than meets the eye. Schumacher can hardly contain himself as he starts to think playing the perfect husband is finally about to pay off.

Tuesday 16 March 2021

Episode 167

Growing Pains

The Khozas struggle to figure out Khaya’s adolescent rebellion. Schumacher tries to avoid the trouble that’s coming his way.

Wednesday 17 March 2021

Episode 168

Stall

Khaya has even more surprises up his sleeve for his family. Schumacher is panicking because Mpho is close to discovering that he’s betrayed her.

Thursday 18 March 2021

Episode 169

Half Truths

Thando is sceptical about Schumacher’s bereavement. Khaya resorts to extremes to get money.

Friday 19 March 2021

Episode 170

He Who Spares The Rod

Khaya’s actions have dire consequences. Schumacher’s dark secret is blown out the water.

Monday 22 March 2021

Episode 171

It’s For The Best

The Khozas are stunned as the law comes for one of them before they even know what’s happening. Schumacher faces the consequences of betraying his wife.

Tuesday 23 March 2021

Episode 172

Get Some Help

Shaka feels like a failure as he gets terrible news about Khaya. Schumacher receives some assistance to have Mpho’s ear.

Wednesday 24 March 2021

Episode 173

Is What They Say True?

Khaya tries his best to make up for his mistakes but Cici has other plans for him. Schumacher is fighting with everything he has to keep his relationship together. Will he succeed?

Thursday 25 March 2021

Episode 174

Nizovuthwa

Khaya cooks up a plan to infiltrate the family business. Thando pushes Mpho to end things with Schumacher for good.

Friday 26 March 2021

Episode 175

Rebellion

Schumacher and Mpho are reeling over their rocky marriage. The Khozas can’t deal with a rebelling teen.

Monday 29 March 2021

Episode 176

It’s The Only Way

Harriet decides it’s time to show Khaya some tough love. Schumacher sweats as all the Sebatas find out what he’s done to Mpho.

Tuesday 30 March 2021

Episode 177

Silent Treatment

Shaka battles his guilt as Khaya refuses to talk to him. Hector makes his intentions to a fearful Schumacher known.

Wednesday 31 March 2021

Episode 178

Get Thee Behind Me, Satan

Schumacher tries with every ounce of his body to stay on the straight and narrow but he just may not be strong enough. Khaya strings the Khozas along.

