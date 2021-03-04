The Queen Teasers: The kidnappers up the stakes for the Khozas

Coming up on The Queen this March 2021:
Monday 1 March 2021
Episode 156
Higher Stakes
The kidnappers up the stakes for the Khozas. Vuyiswa and Hector reach an agreement.
Tuesday 2 March 2021
Episode 157
Interruptions
The Khoza’s desperate search leads to more bloodshed. Love is budding but fate seems to have other plans.
Wednesday 3 March 2021
Episode 158
Playing Cupid
Gertrude makes a decision that could mean the Khozas lose Mvelo forever. Patronella casts herself cupid and starts playing matchmaker to a friend in need.
Thursday 4 March 2021
Episode 159
Gertrude
Kop and Sixteen wake up to a nasty surprise. Patronella goes all out to help Vuyiswa get her groove back.
Friday 5 March 2020
Episode 160
Bombshell
Harriet wants the Tembisa 10 war settled today, even if it kills her. Thato finally figures out the secret that everyone has been keeping from him.
Monday 8 March 2021
Episode 161
Mvelo The Peacemaker
Kagiso decides it’s time to take the leap. Thato is not taking his aunt’s moving on well.
Tuesday 9 March 2021
Episode 162
Surprise!
Kagiso has a big surprise for Goodness. Vuyiswa corners Thato to find out how he really feels about her latest life decision.
Wednesday 10 March 2021
Episode 163
Khoza vs Mabuza
Brutus and Mziwoxolo face off. Thato holds Vuyiswa’s happiness in his hands.
Thursday 11 March 2021
Episode 164
All By Myself
Lobola negotiations heat up between the Khozas and the Mabuzas. Thato has an unexpected confession for Vuyiswa.
Friday 12 March 2021
Episode 165
Beginnings and Endings
Kagiso’s big moment could end in a bloodbath. Vuyiswa struggles with a difficult decision.
Monday 15 March 2021
Episode 166
Schooling Life
Khaya is getting bullied at school but is there more to this story than meets the eye. Schumacher can hardly contain himself as he starts to think playing the perfect husband is finally about to pay off.
Tuesday 16 March 2021
Episode 167
Growing Pains
The Khozas struggle to figure out Khaya’s adolescent rebellion. Schumacher tries to avoid the trouble that’s coming his way.
Wednesday 17 March 2021
Episode 168
Stall
Khaya has even more surprises up his sleeve for his family. Schumacher is panicking because Mpho is close to discovering that he’s betrayed her.
Thursday 18 March 2021
Episode 169
Half Truths
Thando is sceptical about Schumacher’s bereavement. Khaya resorts to extremes to get money.
Friday 19 March 2021
Episode 170
He Who Spares The Rod
Khaya’s actions have dire consequences. Schumacher’s dark secret is blown out the water.
Monday 22 March 2021
Episode 171
It’s For The Best
The Khozas are stunned as the law comes for one of them before they even know what’s happening. Schumacher faces the consequences of betraying his wife.
Tuesday 23 March 2021
Episode 172
Get Some Help
Shaka feels like a failure as he gets terrible news about Khaya. Schumacher receives some assistance to have Mpho’s ear.
Wednesday 24 March 2021
Episode 173
Is What They Say True?
Khaya tries his best to make up for his mistakes but Cici has other plans for him. Schumacher is fighting with everything he has to keep his relationship together. Will he succeed?
Thursday 25 March 2021
Episode 174
Nizovuthwa
Khaya cooks up a plan to infiltrate the family business. Thando pushes Mpho to end things with Schumacher for good.
Friday 26 March 2021
Episode 175
Rebellion
Schumacher and Mpho are reeling over their rocky marriage. The Khozas can’t deal with a rebelling teen.
Monday 29 March 2021
Episode 176
It’s The Only Way
Harriet decides it’s time to show Khaya some tough love. Schumacher sweats as all the Sebatas find out what he’s done to Mpho.
Tuesday 30 March 2021
Episode 177
Silent Treatment
Shaka battles his guilt as Khaya refuses to talk to him. Hector makes his intentions to a fearful Schumacher known.
Wednesday 31 March 2021
Episode 178
Get Thee Behind Me, Satan
Schumacher tries with every ounce of his body to stay on the straight and narrow but he just may not be strong enough. Khaya strings the Khozas along.
