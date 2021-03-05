Mimi Mahlasela beloved ‘7de Laan’ actress tells all

Sandisiwe Mbhele

'Honestly I don’t think I wanted to be anything else besides an actor', getting to know the woman behind Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies.

Beloved and popular actress Nobuhle ‘Mimi’ Mahlasela has portrayed ‘Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies on 7de Laan for years. She chatted to The Citizen about her beloved character.

Q: First memory of the first movie or series that influenced their love for acting?

A: It was Yizo Yizo – I was still in high school at the time and I already knew that I want to be an actor but this drama series just solidified it for me.

Q: What is one thing that you love about the character you’re playing?

A: There’s a lot that I love about “Aggie” – her kindness and the ability to always look at the positive side of any bad situation. What I don’t like about her is that she can get really bossy.

Q: Outside of your character, what is one thing fans would be surprised to find out about you? Any hidden talents or unexpected skills?

A: The one thing is my love for music and aspiring still to be a DJ.

Q: If you’re the type to cook, which dish did you work on perfecting during lockdown?

A: Creamy Prawn Pasta

Q: If you weren’t an actor, what other profession would you have pursued?

A: Honestly I don’t think I wanted to be anything else besides an actor, but I would maybe be a teacher because I come from a family of teachers so all the kids at home were expected to become teachers.

Q: Series you currently bingeing?

A: Just finished Bridgerton.

Q: What songs/albums are on your 2021 playlist?

A: Slum Village, SIA, Gregory Porter, Bawo by Soweto Gospel Choir featuring Samthing Soweto, Uyalalelwa by Joyous Celebrations.

Q: Once lockdown is officially lifted worldwide, where are you travelling to?

A: Mauritius and New York.

Q: Top/dream directors and actors you would love to work with?

A: I’d love to work with Angus from Bomb Production, Zolani Philadelphia from The River Directing Team and Clive Morris from CMP.

Q: An audition you remember vividly which did not go well? What happened?

A: It was a self-tape I didn’t recently, I was just nervous badly.

Q: Have ever had a star-struck moment before?

A: Yes I have with most definitely, I still get star struck with industry giants that I get to meet and work with.

Q: Do you envision yourself behind the scenes, as a director or producer? If you had do you want to do more of it?

A: Definitely as a content producer and a director one day.

Q: Lastly, your thoughts on SABC’s decision to reduce the number of airing days of 7de Laan?

A: 7de Laan is determined to make it the best 3 days of South Africa’s viewing time at 6pm. We remain committed to our obligation to our broadcaster and will continue to deliver excellent content. We ask that they continue to journey with us Monday to Wednesday at 6pm on SABC 2- from 5 April. For now, they can still enjoy 7de Laan Monday to Friday at 6pm on SABC.

