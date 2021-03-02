M-net reassures ‘Love Island SA’ fans of more diversity in future episodes

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Twitter was in a frenzy at the lack of black faces on the reality dating show, with some likening it to 'Love Island Orania'.

M-net has responded to the growing outrage of the lack of diversity seen in the first episode of Love Island SA that aired on Sunday.

Twitter was in a frenzy that just one black woman appeared on the reality dating show, with some likening it to “Love Island Orania”.

Love Island SA adding ONE Black woman for diversity purposes is so disgusting. Is M-Net forgetting that this is South Africa where 80% of our population are Black?

The entire show reeks of white privilege. ????????‍♂️ I’m glad they’re calling it Love Island Orania. The Bachelor too. — Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) March 1, 2021



DStv spokesperson Benedict Maaga responded to fans concerns and addressed the poor production quality of the first episode.

“We pride ourselves in reflecting diversity and inclusion for all our shows, including Love Island. The many channels and thousands of programme hours we produce are testaments to this. Viewers can be assured that this will become more apparent in future episodes of Love Island SA.

“We hope viewers will keep watching to enjoy the new stars of the show who will be arriving over the next few days. We understand viewers’ disappointment in relation to the production quality and would like to apologise for the technical issues experienced and are working really hard to resolve them.”

The concept of the show, every few days the “islanders” must couple-up and those who fail to do so are at risk of being dumped from the island. Due to the pandemic, M-net shot the season at a luxury villa in the Western Cape.

Not just looking for love, the contestants participate in challenges and games in order to gain advantages. With new islanders arriving every few episodes, this tests all the couples, with plenty of dramatic twists, as friendships and relationships are formed.

After choosing the “right” partner for them, islanders must also win the hearts of the audience, who have the power to change events that could help crown one lucky couple the winners.

The winning couple will win a grand total of R1 million in prize money.

