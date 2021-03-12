Lerato Maimela

Binge new shows, and new seasons of your favourite series which are available for streaming on your favourite streaming sites.

There is a wide range of new series, new seasons of your most loved series, and movies to check out this weekend and they can be streamed and downloaded from your favourite streaming site. Here’s a look at the top 10 best shows to stream.

Here’s what to watch:

Superstore S5

The group of employees who are working at cloud 9 in St Louis in Missouri are still facing several challenges while dealing with demanding customers alongside their own personal troubles in the new season of Superstore. Season 5 of the ever-popular series begins with immigration officers coming for Mateo (Nico Santos, nominated for Critics Choice Awards two years in a row for the role), and the arrival of a robot named Glenn, designed to replace some of the staff. The series stars Golden Globe winner America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Emmy nominees Ben Feldman (Silicon Valley), Mark McKinney (The Kids in the Hall) and Colton Dunn (Key and Peele), and is a must watch. Seasons 1 through to 5 are available for binging on Showmax.

Party of Five S1

This teen drama is a remake of Party of Five that aired in the year 1994. The series is based on the lives of 5 siblings, Emilio, Lucia, Valentina and Rafael, who are left to fend for themselves after their parents are deported back to Mexico. This reboot has all the heart of the 1994 series, with a social conscience for today’s world. As NPR says, “At a time when the immigration debate still involves kids kept in cages, there is no better moment for America to see a series like this.” The cast includes Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why), Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Niko Guardado (The Goldbergs), Elle Paris Legaspi (who plays the young Lyn in Vida), Bruno Bichir (Narcos) and Fernanda Urrejola (Narcos: Mexico). Season 1 of this teen drama is available for straming on Showmax.

The Stand Ep 1-9

The Stand is a series based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, The Stand which is an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. The brilliant cast includes Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg, People’s Choice winner Katherine McNamara, Teen Choice winner Nat Wolff, MTV Awards nominees Amber Heard, Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear, Golden Globe nominee Irene Bedard, Sundance winner Brad William Henke, rising star Owen Teague, and Emmy nominee Jovan Adepo. Episodes 1-4 are available for streaming on Showmax, and episode 5-9 will be available from the 16th of March.

Biggie – I Got A Story To Tell

This documentary features rare footage and in-depth interviews, and celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king. The documentary features an appearance of a few icons in the industry, namely Sean Combs (P Diddy), Faith Evans, Voletta Wallace, and Lil’ Cease. The Netflix Original documentary premiered on the 1st of March, and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

During a shortened 2020 season, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers pursue checkered flags as COVID-19 turns the world upside down. The docuseries gives viewers exclusive, intimate access to the people in 0ne of the world’s greatest racing competitions. Storylines include changes that a team undergoes after an ownership change and the pressure felt to outperform other drivers. The third season of this docuseries will premier on the 19th of March on Netflix, but season 1 and 2 are currently available for streaming.

Bad Trip

In this hidden-camera prank comedy, two bets friends bond on a wild road trip to New York as they pull real people into their raunchy, raucous antics. The cast of this comedy film includes Eric Andre, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Michaela Conlin, Yvette Tucker, Jaime Wallace, Anthony J. James, Cory DeMeyers, Rebecca Rose Goodman, Adam Meir, Baekley Harper, Charles Green, Michele Dawson, and Michael Starr. This Netflix Original film will premier on the 26th of March 2021 on Netflix.

Uncensored

There is never a dull moment in Zodwa Wabantu’s life, and the second season of her reality show promises nothing short of scandalous. Th reality show revolves around Zodwa’s controversial life, including her love life and the ins and outs of her businesses. Season 2 of Uncensored aired on the 6th of March on MojaLove, DStv Channel 157.

Shows to watch on Honey – Channel 173

The Buzz

A talk show hosted by Anele Mdoda, featuring Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Rachel Wakesho from Kenya, Zanna Katoka from the DRC, and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe. The five exceptional women come together to solve the dilemma’s of viewers concerning romance, health, side hustle or family and friends.

Making The Menu

In each episode of this proudly Kenyan cooking show, two food bloggers create a bespoke meal for a popular local eatery from inspiration that they have drawn outside the kitchen, with the restaurateur deciding which dish deserves a space on the menu.

Pastors’ Wives

Pastors’ Wives is produced by Sonia Mbele who was also responsible for The Real Housewives of Joburg. This reality series features pastors’ wives from across the continent as they keep things together in well-known religious households. This group of women do their best for their families and church communities. Expect opulence and plenty of behind-the-pulpit drama.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Andrthis oid.