Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
22 Feb 2021
9:59 am

Mrs Zuma cements herself as #RHODurban fan favourite

Kaunda Selisho

The youngest Mrs. Zuma refused to answer any questions about her high profile relationship before declaring her private life "off-limits."

Nonkanyiso Conco on Real housewives of Durban | Picture: Twitter

After a somewhat brief appearance on the fourth episode of Showmax’s “The Real Housewives of Durban”, the youngest Mrs Zuma has cemented herself as a fan favourite.

Nonkanyiso “Laconco” Conco was introduced to the cast as a friend of Ayanda Ncwane when they caught up with Ncwane at her home before agreeing to accompany Ncwane to an event hosted by Kgomotso Ndungane.

It was there the other wives attempted to get to know Conco, who they pretended not to know at first.

It wasn’t long before they tried to grill her about her high profile relationship. It was a subject she refused to answer any questions about before declaring her private life off limits.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: ‘LaConco’ rebrands: From Mrs Zuma to reality TV star

Fans weren’t even bothered by this declaration and took to social media to share how enamoured they were with Laconco.

INTERVIEW: Zuma’s ex fianceé talks ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ role

