Heartthrob Lunga Shabalala joins M-Net’s ‘Legacy’

Thami Kwazi

The model and actor previously played the role of Lindani on 'The River'.

KwaZulu-Natal born actor and model Lunga Shabalala, 31, has joined the cast of Legacy on M-Net.

He previously played the role of Lindani on the 1Magic soapie The River. His character Lindani was killed off The River a few months ago in a very dramatic fight scene and fans have been anticipating his next move.

CASTING NEWS: Lunga Shabalala joins #LegacySA Shabalala has joined the cast of the Mnet telenovela to play Msizi’s ‘model c’ son. Msizi is played by the inimitable Siyabonga Twala. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/mm4CFwIXfM — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 13, 2021

He has been dropping hints about his new gig.

February has been really good to me. I closed chapters and ushered in new beginnings. Ready to write this part of my story. #Blessed — Lunga Shabalala (@LungaShabalala) February 7, 2021

Lunga first hit the big time when he became the first South African face of the international fashion brand Calvin Klein in 2010. He then moved to presenting the SABC1 variety show Selimathunzi and SABC3’s Man Cave alongside Janez Vermeiren.

The heartthrob is the new cast member of Legacy and is set to play the son of the overly-ambitious Msizi (Siyabonga Thwala) on the show. Thwala, who previously played Mpiyakhe Zungu on telenovela Isibaya, left the now-cancelled show and joined Legacy from its inception

Lunga recently celebrated 10 years in the entertainment industry.

In a thread of messages detailing his struggles, he broke down how he auditioned for Calvin Klein and got the modelling contract which led him to relocate to Johannesburg.

Wow ????! Someone just posted this in my mentions. This was 10 years ago. I’m blessed to have been doing TV for a decade. ???????? pic.twitter.com/uPEWCVDfz5 — Lunga Shabalala (@LungaShabalala) January 25, 2021

He joins a start studded cast that includes Kgomotso Christopher as Dineo Price. Sean-Marco Vorster as Stefan Potgieter. Trix Vivier as Petra Potgieter. Mary-Ann Barlow stars as Felicity Price and Michelle Botes as Angelique Price

Legacy airs on M-Net at 7pm from Monday to Thursday on M-Net.

