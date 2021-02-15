Entertainment
Thami Kwazi
Lifestyle Print Editor
2 minute read
15 Feb 2021
1:12 pm

Heartthrob Lunga Shabalala joins M-Net’s ‘Legacy’

Thami Kwazi

The model and actor previously played the role of Lindani on 'The River'.

Lunga Shabalala. Picture: Facebook

KwaZulu-Natal born actor and model Lunga Shabalala, 31, has joined the cast of Legacy on M-Net.

He previously played the role of Lindani on the 1Magic soapie The River. His character Lindani was killed off The River a few months ago in a very dramatic fight scene and fans have been anticipating his next move.

He has been dropping hints about his new gig.

Lunga first hit the big time when he became the first South African face of the international fashion brand Calvin Klein in 2010. He then moved to presenting the SABC1 variety show Selimathunzi and SABC3’s Man Cave alongside Janez Vermeiren.

Lunga Shabalala. Picture: Facebook

The heartthrob is the new cast member of Legacy and is set to play the son of the overly-ambitious Msizi (Siyabonga Thwala) on the show. Thwala, who previously played Mpiyakhe Zungu on telenovela Isibaya, left the now-cancelled show and joined Legacy from its inception

Lunga recently celebrated 10 years in the entertainment industry.

In a thread of messages detailing his struggles, he broke down how he auditioned for Calvin Klein and got the modelling contract which led him to relocate to Johannesburg.

He joins  a start studded cast that includes Kgomotso Christopher as Dineo Price. Sean-Marco Vorster as Stefan Potgieter. Trix Vivier as Petra Potgieter. Mary-Ann Barlow stars as Felicity Price and Michelle Botes as Angelique Price

Legacy airs on M-Net at 7pm from Monday to Thursday on M-Net.

ALSO READ: Legacy is 30 minutes of frustratingly good television. Here’s why it’s trending

