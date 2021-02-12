Nonku Williams gets real about being a Durban Housewife

Kaunda Selisho

The Citizen gets to know winery owner and breakout star of Real Housewives of Durban on Showmax, Nonku Williams.

Although the cast of Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) is filled with formidable women, Nonku Williams is arguably the show’s breakout star.

Over and above her compelling storyline, Nonku is just fabulous and full of personality and there is no denying that almost every viewer has an opinion about her.

It seems like Nonku loved Sfiso more than what Ayanda knows, at the end of the day “Ubabu Ncwane was a great performer” ???????? #RHODurban #RHOD — Sanele Mkhize (@Sanele_Nathi) February 12, 2021

Nonku is very stylish though Im warming up to her …#RHODurban — KaMabaso ???? (@LishleM) February 12, 2021

I think Nonku has waited too long……. hence she feels the need to use this opportunity to fix mistakes of the past #RHODurban — Nonke Mabizela (@nonkem) February 12, 2021

The Citizen recently had a chat with Ms Williams to find out what she really thinks about RHOD, how she got cast on the show and whether or not she plans to be real about her life.

If it wasn’t for an unnamed, keen-eyed researcher on the RHOD production team, we might not have gotten to know Nonku outside of Instagram.

“I was approached by one of the researchers from production… I guess she had done her homework about me, looking at some of the cast she had put there,” said Nonku.

She doesn’t seem to regret her decision to agree to be on the show, however, as she has nothing but good things to say about her time on the show.

“Being on RHOD has been phenomenal. I learned so much about myself,” she explained.

She even enjoyed the challenging moments she had with the ladies, as much she enjoyed the good times.

She enjoyed the experience so much that she often got so caught up in the process, forgetting the initial anxiety she felt about being on camera.

There is one thing that she didn’t enjoy though…

“Back-to-back filming was the least I enjoyed about the show as it meant I had little time for my children and also my work took a back seat so [I] ended up having a back log.”

However, this has not put her off the experience entirely as Nonku said she was now open to pursuing a career in television.

This hopefully means she’s open to staying on the show if it gets renewed for more seasons.

Speaking of the show, when asked what she hoped viewers would take away from the show, Nonku said she hoped the show would be “the most-watched show ever and that viewers will be immensely entertained”.

She’s even willing to lay it all out there for that to happen.

“Yes I’m open to answering questions that the public might have,” she said, before adding “it seems that drama followed me. I’d go on set having prepared my mind that I will not entertain drama but it was inevitable!”

Over and above that, Nonku believes “viewers will learn that I love my children, I’m a dedicated mom, hard worker but most of all that I’m a believer of our Lord and saviour Jesus and that beneath that strong character is a loving and warm soul”.

Lastly, she believes that shows final cast member – the city of Durban – will shine bright this season.

“Durban is known for its cultural richness mixed beliefs and traditions…this season will definitely showcase the diversity of such and the warmth of the people of Durban.”

Speaking of Real Housewives cities, when asked which of the other franchises she enjoyed most, Nonku says “of all the housewives I’ve watched, Potomac was my absolute favourite”.

And when she’s not watching RHOP, Nonku says that Cheeky Palate had been her guilty pleasure whenever she found the time to unwind.

The first three episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban are currently available on Showmax with new episodes being released every Friday.

