‘She deserved better shem!’ Fans not impressed with ‘Bachelorette SA’ suitors

The first episode of Bachelorette SA aired on Thursday to much fanfare but viewers were left unimpressed by the potential suitors chosen by the network.

Qiniso Van Damme, who appeared on the Bachelor SA’s second season, is the country’s first-ever bachelorette of the popular dating franchise. The show is known for picking very easy-on-the-eyes contestants but local audiences expressed their disdain with the men who appeared.

This is actually the personification of the dating scene in SA ???? Beeeeautiful, dynamic women and then… the men #TheBacheloretteSA pic.twitter.com/Punc5sePN7 — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) February 11, 2021

Audiences flocked to Twitter to hilariously convey how the men were “not good looking”.

They really dragging these #bacheloretteSA men hey? — Uth ???????? (@UthmanSamaai) February 12, 2021

Yup sums it up quite well #bacheloretteSA pic.twitter.com/U6n7wQMVjX — The Reel Reel (@thereelreel) February 11, 2021





whoever casted these guys for the #bachelorettesa is stealing a living — ralphlaurenhandtowel (@FedoraPapi) February 11, 2021





Let’s just be honest they did her wrong klaar — Wélan Spogter (@spogter_welan) February 11, 2021





Qiniso is a 26-year-old model, actress and has obtained a master’s degree in social anthropology at the University of Cape Town.

Her sister is DA MP Phumzile Van Damme. Qiniso is looking for a spontaneous and sentimental man who isn’t afraid to show his emotions.

Phumzile on the other hand was much happier with some of the men who could potentially end up with her younger sister.

Some of these guys seem like lovely people. #TheBacheloretteSA — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 11, 2021

Thank you. She’s amazing. My cute, annoying baby sister. So proud of her. A whole TV show ???? If you see me in the streets, I’m ready to give autographs as @qinisovandamme’s sister. 1 degree of separation & whatnot ???? https://t.co/3txLlH1Lkt — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 11, 2021

