Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
11 Feb 2021
5:04 pm

DStv is hiking its prices and SA is not happy

MultiChoice has defended the decision to hike prices by pointing out that increases are well below inflation.

Picture: iStock

Despite a financially devastating year for many, individuals and businesses alike, MultiChoice has announced that prices for their various packages will be going up in April this year.

With an increase of between R5 and R16, depending on the package in question, MultiChoice has defended the decision to hike prices by pointing out that increases are well below inflation.

“On a weighted average basis, we are looking at about a 2.4% increase across the base. We still have to pay most of our content costs in dollars and we have to try and manage the exchange rate as best we can. In light of a torrid year, to have kept it on average well below CPI [inflation] for the coming year is an achievement,” said MultiChoice chief operating officer (COO) Simon Camerer.

DStv prices for 2021

DStv Premium will increase from R819 to R829, DStv Compact Plus will increase from R529 to R539, DStv Compact will go from R399 to R409, DStv Family goes from R279 to R295, and the DStv Access subscription fees will increase from R110 to R115 per month.

Naturally, DStv customers had a lot to say about this announcement and took to social media to vent, laugh and castigate the pay TV company.

